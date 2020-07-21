Japan helps apparel firm make protective clothing in Vietnam

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels

HANOI, NNA - Japan will assist apparel maker Matsuoka Corp. in producing protective clothing in Vietnam to diversify supply chains and lessen its dependence on China amid the coronavirus crisis.

Matsuoka plans to invest 3 billion yen ($28 million) in An Nam Matsuoka Garment Co., its Vietnamese manufacturing unit, to start production of protective wear and other items in several months, a spokesman in Japan told NNA on Monday.

Matsuoka is one of 30 Japanese firms which were recently named recipients of official subsidies from the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to promote Japan's drive to diversify supply chains and reduce its dependence on China.

The Japan External Trade Organization, which announced the list of subsidy recipients last Friday, said 15 of the 30 firms are connected with projects in Vietnam and six in Thailand.

Matsuoka, of Fukuyama, Hiroshima Prefecture, established its Vietnamese unit last November before the coronavirus outbreak as part of an ongoing campaign to produce apparel products mainly in Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

The apparel maker started producing facial masks earlier this year as the COVID-19 pandemic spread globally. (NNA/Kyodo)