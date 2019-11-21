Indian tech giant eyes Hung Yen

HANOI, VNA - Hindustan Computers Limited (HCL) has confirmed their intention to invest in a mega project in the northern province of Hung Yen.

The company was reportedly looking for a location to build a multi-purpose facility that can accommodate 5,000-10,000 IT engineers in the future.

HCL said it is making long-term investment plans in Vietnam. The Indian tech giant said it hopes to train and employ 10,000-20,000 Vietnamese engineers.

Based in Noida, India, HCL employs more than 130,000 IT engineers around the globe with revenue of 8.6 billion USD last year.

HCL also considers southern economic hub Ho Chi Minh City for its future expansion.

In a meeting with the city’s leaders in May, Sanjay Gupta, HCL’s Vice President and Strategic Initiatives Executive, said HCL has been closely watching Vietnam’s economic development and investment policies.

He said the country has the potential to develop a robust IT industry, having many similar characteristics to India 10 years ago before its IT revolution. - VNA