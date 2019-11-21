SK Chemical's carbon composite material used as engine hood of Hyundai Motor's i30N Project C

(Image courtesy of Hyundai Motor)

SEOUL, AJU – Carbon composite material produced by SK Chemical, the chemical manufacturing subsidiary of South Korean battery maker SK Innovation, was used as the engine hood of Hyundai Motor's i30N Project C, a light model available in the European market.

SK Chemical said Tuesday that i30N Project C reduced weight by using carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) composite material, Skyflex. CFRP is a material made by curing carbon fiber-impregnated resin to increase the strength. It has been used for airplanes, tennis rackets, fishing rods, and others because they are lightweight and mechanically very strong.

SK Chemical thinks Skyflex will be used more widely for cars due to strengthened EU regulations to reduce carbon dioxide emissions. The company described Skyflex as the future of lightweight automobiles as it facilitates more accurate molding than other materials, making it easier to build a streamlined shape to reduce air resistance.