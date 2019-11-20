Japanese self-service laundry developer Wash House taps China

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese remote-monitored self-service laundry developer and operator Wash House Co. will establish its first joint venture in China to develop coin-operated laundry machines, in a bid to cultivate the undeveloped market.

The joint venture, Washhouse (Shandong) Co., will be established in Qingdao in the eastern province of Shandong with a capital of 10 million yuan ($1.42 million) by December. Wash House will hold a 60 percent stake and a subsidiary of Chinese home appliance maker Shandong Xiaoya Group the remainder, according to a company statement released last Friday.

The firm, based in Miyazaki, southwestern Japan, is considering to establish another local arm to launch a self-service laundry business as early as 2020, while Washhouse (Shandong) will focus on developing machines, a Wash House spokesman told NNA on Monday.

The firm hopes to attract customers by promoting the utility of coin-operated laundries in the country where the market has just emerged and is expected to grow.

Wash House launched its first overseas base in Thailand in June. It operates 609 laundries in Japan as of October. (NNA/Kyodo)