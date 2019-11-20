Isuzu Indonesia to export products to Southeast Asia next year

JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia’s joint venture automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer, PT Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia, is ready to export its products to the Southeast Asian market from early 2020 following its successful sale in the domestic market.

PT Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia will export the latest product – the Traga medium pickup model – to the Southeast Asian market, especially the Philippines and Vietnam, Rahmat Samulo, the company’s marketing director, told reporters in Jakarta.

The Traga medium pickup model was only launched in April 2018 and very successful because it is accepted by Indonesian consumers so that sales increase significantly, he said.

Samulo did not specify the total export quota prepared by the company, but he believed the amount was above three digits with the main destination being the Philippines and Vietnam.

He noted the sales of Isuzu Traga reached 4,288 units in the first nine months of 2019. This achievement increased by 180.6 percent from the previous year which only reached 1,528 units.

For the domestic market, Isuzu Traga is targeting the sale of 500 – 600 units per month. - VNA