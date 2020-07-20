Di-Nikko Engineering to make automotive electronics with Shenzhen partner

Image by Willfried Wende from Pixabay

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese electronics firm Di-Nikko Engineering Co. will partner with China's Shenzhen CH & GTT Technology Co. in August to expand its production and sales of automotive electronics products.

Trois Engineering Pretec Hong Kong Ltd. (Trois HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of Di-Nikko Engineering, will establish a joint venture with CH & GTT, an affiliate of Shenzhen CaiHuang Enterprise & Development Co., Di-Nikko Engineering said Friday.

The joint venture, Huizhou Trois CaiHuang Electronics Co., will be established on Aug. 18 and begin operations a month later. It will be based in Huizhou in Guangdong province in southern China, and will be capitalized at 5 million yuan ($714,300).

CH & GTT, an electronic manufacturing service firm, will hold a 60 percent stake, while the remaining 40 percent will be held by Trois HK.

The new firm will develop, produce, sell on a wholesale basis, export and import automotive electronics products mainly for Chinese car parts makers, as well as electronic substrates for office automation equipment.

A spokesman for Di-Nikko engineering said the joint venture with CH & GTT will allow the Japanese firm to better respond to its customers’ requirements.

“By establishing a production hub for our joint venture in southern China, we can more flexibly respond for the demand from car parts manufacturers, who are our customers,” the spokesman said.

Di-Nikko Engineering has aimed to receive orders to produce electronic substrates for office automation equipment and other products through Trois HK mainly at its factory in Shenzhen it established in 1994.

Di-Nikko Engineering, headquartered in Nikko, Tochigi Prefecture, north of Tokyo, has collaborated with CH & GTT since 2006 by commissioning the Chinese partner to produce its products.