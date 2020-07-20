Mitsubishi undertaking its 1st detached house project in Indonesia

20, Jul. 2020

(Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate Residence)
(Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate Residence)

JAKARTA, NNA - Mitsubishi Estate Residence Co. has embarked on a joint housing development in Indonesia focused on its first single-family residence construction there to expand its business overseas.

Its local joint venture began receiving purchase bookings on Saturday for some of over 1,700 detached houses featuring Japanese decor on the outskirts of Jakarta, a Japanese official of PT. Mitsubishi Estate Indonesia told NNA.

The 27.7-hectare Daisan residential project in Banten Province, west of the capital, is part of Tangerang New City township development undertaken by China Fortune Land Development Co., said the Indonesian housing developer of a major Japanese realtor group led by Mitsubishi Estate Co. in a statement on Saturday.

Swancity MJR Investment Tangerang, a joint venture 51 percent owned by the Chinese partner and the remaining 49 percent by the Mitsubishi Estate group, is in charge of the Daisan project, said the official, who declined to be named. He did not disclose the total cost of the project.

Housing prices start from 888 million rupiah ($60,000) per unit, targeting upper-middle to high-income classes, according to the official.

The Daisan houses are conveniently located, with access to three highways and a 20-minute drive from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport.

The Tokyo-based group entered the Indonesian market in 2016 with an office building development project in Jakarta.

Mitsubishi Estate Indonesia was established in January 2019 to further expand business in Southeast Asia's largest economy, according to the group.

The company sees the partnership with the Chinese group as "the beginning of a long collaboration," Hiroshi Kato, president director of Mitsubishi Estate Indonesia, said in the statement. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate Residence)
Mitsubishi undertaking its 1st detached house project in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

1 HOUR AGO

Photo by Kai Pilger from Pexels
Japan’s Daiwa House, Australia’s Lendlease to develop $ 374 million high-rise project in New York

United States Property

4 DAYS AGO

A Moderate Twin room at Mitsui Garden Hotel in Taipei (Photo courtesy of Mitui Fudosan)
Mitsui Fudosan to open its 1st overseas hotel in Taiwan in Aug.

Taiwan Property

6 DAYS AGO

Ayala North Exchange, Makati City as shown in a file photo taken in March 2020. (NNA)
Update 1: Ayala to list Philippines’ first REIT in Aug.

Philippines Property

6 DAYS AGO

Ayala North Exchange, Makati City as shown in a file photo taken in March 2020. (NNA)
Ayala to list Philippines’ first REIT in Aug.

Philippines Property

7 DAYS AGO

A completed image of One Sydney Harbour Residences One (Image courtesy of Mitsubishi Estate)
Mitsubishi Estate joins Lendlease’s high-rise housing project in Sydney

Australia Property

17 DAYS AGO

Distribution warehouses in Hai Phong, northern Vietnam operated by Sembcorp Infra Services Pte. Ltd. are shown. (Photo courtesy of Hankyu Hanshin Properties Corp.)
Hankyu Hanshin Properties buys stake in Japan-Singapore distribution warehouse JV in Vietnam

Vietnam Property

17 DAYS AGO

Image by PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay
Keppel's Alpha to acquire Indonesian logistics properties with Manulife, Mega Manunggal

Indonesia Property

1 MONTH AGO

image-1592362665811.jpg
KKR, Temasek invest $650 mil. in real estate arm of Vietnam conglomerate Vingroup

Vietnam Property

1 MONTH AGO

chuttersnap-BNBA1h-NgdY-unsplash.jpg
Singapore realtor Mapletree buys Indian logistics facility to meet rising demand: report

India Property

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by NeONBRAND on Unsplash
Japanese housing developer Anabuki enters Thai market with Thanasiri

Thailand Property

1 MONTH AGO

The entire image of Bukit Bintang City Centre (Image courtesy of Mitsui Fudosan)
Japan developer Mitsui Fudosan forays into Malaysia’s rental housing market

Malaysia Property

1 MONTH AGO

Yokohama
Malaysia conglomerate Berjaya to develop mega-complex in Yokohama

Japan Property

1 MONTH AGO

3.jpg
Japanese housing materials maker Jutec sets up sales, leasing unit with Vietnam’s ISN

Vietnam Property

2 MONTHS AGO

79 Robinson Road (R) (Photo Courtesy of CapitaLand)
Tokyo Tatemono completes office building project in Singapore

Singapore Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Soloman Soh from Pexels
Major Japanese contractor Obayashi to develop high-rise condos in Taiwan

Taiwan Property

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by deborah cortelazzi on Unsplash
Japanese developer Tokyu Land buys 3% of Malaysian partner, seek more business

Malaysia Property

2 MONTHS AGO

200 Victoria Street in Carlton, Victoria in Melbourne (Photo courtesy of NTT Urban Development)
Japan's NTTUD buys Melbourne office building for estimated $47 mil.

Australia Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ragnar Vorel on Unsplash
Mitsui Fudosan to divest stake in joint venture with Thailand’s Ananda Development

Thailand Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Road Trip with Raj on Unsplash
Singapore CDL clinches better deal to buy China’s Sincere Property amid pandemic

China Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Completion image of River Valley Project (Image courtesy of NTT Urban Development)
Japan's NTT group launches 2 new housing projects in popular Melbourne

Australia Property

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Satyajeet Mazumdar on Unsplash
Marubeni enters Indian real estate market in collaboration with Wadha

India Property

4 MONTHS AGO

pexels-photo-2297482.jpg
Japanese house-builder Iida Group to launch mortgage JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Property

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Andrew Leu on Unsplas
Japanese construction firm Kumagai Gumi launches Taiwan property development unit

Taiwan Property

5 MONTHS AGO

Groundbreaking for Kita Tower Condominium in the new Branz Mega Kuningan development in the central business district of South Jakarta on Feb. 26, 2020. (NNA)
Tokyu Land builds residences in Jakarta CBD, to launch more projects despite stagnant market

Indonesia Property

5 MONTHS AGO

sydney.jpg
Property management firm Daibiru opens Australia unit for overseas expansion

Australia Property

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by Yogas Design from Pixabay
Sumitomo Forestry, Kumagai Gumi team up in property projects in Asia

Singapore Property

6 MONTHS AGO