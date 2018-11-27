Japan’s clothing inventory reseller Shoichi opens test store in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japan’s clothing inventory reseller Shoichi Co. on Friday opened a temporary shop for women in the suburbs of the capital to test the water before launching a permanent location in Malaysia next year.

The company deals in unsold stock in Japanese apparel brands. It is offering opening discounts, selling all items at 29 ringgit ($6.9) at the Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang location at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.