Sumitomo Mitsui Construction wins office tower work in Bangkok from Siam Motors Group

Siam Patumwan House (Image courtesy of SMCC (Thailand) )

BANGKOK, NNA – Major Japanese contractor Sumitomo Mitsui Construction Co. has won an office building work in Thailand from Siam Motors Group, its first office project in more than 20 years in the heart of Bangkok.

SMCC (Thailand) Co. will undertake the 3 billion baht (94 million) Siam Patumwan House for the scheduled completion by the end of 2022, Masayuki Tsuchida, chairman and CEO of the local unit, said in an interview with NNA last Wednesday.

The grade A office tower is a landmark project for the major local automotive group in 2022, the 70th anniversary of its establishment, according to Tsuchida.

The 33-story building with two basement floors is featured with Japanese exterior design and equipment such as elevators of Hitachi Ltd. and air conditioners of Daikin Industries Co., both the partners of Siam Motors Group.

The local group also holds a 25 percent stake in SMCC (Thailand) Co. while Sumitomo Mitsui Construction owns 49 percent, according to the Tokyo-based contractor.

SMCC (Thailand) had mainly taken on the construction works of Japanese companies’ factories after the 1990s, Tsuchida said, adding his firm hopes to look to receiving orders of office architectures again from local and other foreign companies.