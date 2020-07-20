Medical gear maker Nipro buys Indian dialysis facility operator D.med Medical Service

Image by Darko Stojanovic from Pixabay

NEW DELHI, NNA – Japanese medical equipment and medication maker Nipro Corp. has taken over an India dialysis facility operator to further penetrate the South Asian country.

The company acquired a 76 percent stake in D.med Medical Service Pvt. Ltd. for an undisclosed sum through its group arm in India on April 1 this year, a spokesman in Osaka told NNA on Friday.

Capitalized at about 88 million rupees ($1.2 million), the acquired firm based in Banjara Hill, near Hyderabad, runs 40 dialysis service facilities with a total of 2,400 patients across the southern state of Telangana, Nipro said in a statement Friday.

The Osaka-based group estimates 180,000 dialysis patients in India in 2019. Last September, it established Nipro Renal Care Pvt. Ltd. through Nipro Medical (India) Pvt. Ltd., its subsidiary, to tap into dialysis facility operations in the country.

Nipro aims to install more artificial dialysis equipment at such facilities and also shore up dialysis service in India. Nipro India Corp. Pvt. Ltd., another subsidiary, produces the equipment, the spokesman said.