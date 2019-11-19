Panel maker Innolux to invest $2.28 bil in equipment, technology in Taiwan

TAIPEI, NNA- Taiwan’s major liquid crystal panel supplier Innolux Corp. plans to invest more than 70.1 billion New Taiwan dollars ($2.28 billion) on the island to beef up its competiveness in advanced laptops and gaming panels, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.

Innolux has decided to expand the capacity of artificial intelligence-backed automated manufacturing and build up research and development strength at its four Hsinchu Science Park and eight Southern Taiwan Science Park plants, company media liaison Sophia Cheng told NNA Monday.

The move comes as the capacity competition grows fiercer among major players and causes prices to slump, the ministry said in a statement Thursday. Panel makers also hope to minimize impacts of the U.S.-China trade dispute, it said.

The company aims to increase the level of automation among its production lines, especially those making components that can fit into multiple products, Cheng said.

To reach its goal, Innolux plans to move television set production lines back from China. The company will then automate, cut manufacturing times and raise capacity for manufacturing ultra-narrow frame gaming panels, the statement said.

Its factories will eventually pump out high value-added gear such as ultra-large and mini LED screens, according to the statement.

The influx of investment would help rebuild the Taiwan supply chain’s competitiveness and improve the technology behind displays, the ministry said. Those trends would in turn shore up Taiwan’s global position as a supplier of electronics components, it said.

As of Nov. 14, 153 Taiwanese companies had pledged to invest a combined $22.65 billion at home since the beginning of the year, creating 56,294 jobs, according to the statement.