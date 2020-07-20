Foreigners in Thailand can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Foreign visitors still stranded in Thailand by the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to apply for an extended short stay after their visas expire on July 31, the Thai Immigration Bureau chief said on July 17.

20, Jul. 2020

agus-dietrich-eUjufrdx_bM-unsplash.jpg

BANGKOK, VNA - Foreign visitors still stranded in Thailand by the COVID-19 pandemic will be allowed to apply for an extended short stay after their visas expire on July 31, the Thai Immigration Bureau chief said on July 17.

Foreign tourists who are unable to leave Thailand would be given a grace period from August 1 to September 26 to apply to stay for a specified period, said Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, the bureau commissioner.

However, if they do not obtain extensions and are still in the country after September 26, they would face legal action and be blacklisted, Bangkok Post reported.

He urged foreigners to contact the bureau as soon as possible to prepare for their next steps in order to avoid crowding as the September 26 deadline approaches.

Foreign visitors must specify their reasons and submit necessary documents when seeking to renew short-term visas, which will be granted for 30 days, he said.

If they are unable to return because there are no flights or due to lockdown measures in their countries, they must submit proof. The granting of a short-stay visa will be made on a case-by-case basis.

He said the bureau had asked the Council of State about the proposed short stay and it had advised that the Interior Ministry could issue an announcement.

He said the Interior Ministry's visa relief measures for foreign visitors would be submitted to the cabinet for approval next week. The bureau would later issue guidelines on how to apply for a visa extension.

He estimated that between 300,000 and 400,000 foreigners were stranded in the kingdom due to the lockdown. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

image-1594616444019.jpg
Thailand replaces China as top tire exporter to India

Thailand Policy

7 DAYS AGO

Protesters burn Chinese goods during a protest in New Delhi on June 27, 2020. (PTI)
Chinese apps banned, import delays hit Indian industries

India Policy

19 DAYS AGO

Activists of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) burn Chinese goods in New Delhi during a protest against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakh on June 22, 2020. (PTI)
E-sellers supplying to Indian government must mention product origin amid anti-China fervour

India Policy

26 DAYS AGO

With the months-long lockdown, many Filipinos had turned to media streaming sites like Netflix for past-time. But with the government’s announcement of taxing digital services, some subscribers like Angeline Cuevas worry the plan may only increase subscription fees as shown in a photo taken in Makati city on June 23, 2020 (NNA)
Will Philippine plan to tax digital services rescue or hurt pandemic-savaged economy?

Features Philippines Policy

27 DAYS AGO

A man prays at a beach in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on March 11, 2020, the ninth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake-tsunami disaster in northeastern Japan. (Kyodo)
Japan extends 2011 disaster recovery agency's work by 10 years

Japan Policy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Foreigners with stays until July again given extra 3 months to renew

Japan Policy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by slon_dot_pics from Pexels
Coronavirus to bring worst economic fallout since Great Depression: IMF

Asia Policy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (NNA)
Hong Kong postpones all trade fairs in April to late July

Hong Kong Policy

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Vincent Gerbouin from Pexels
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to build biggest vessels for Philippine Coast Guard

Philippines Policy

5 MONTHS AGO

(A wristwatch vendor covers her face in Beijing's Silk Market in December 2010.)[Getty/Kyodo]
China's fake goods facing dilemma amid U.S. pressure

China Policy

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Indonesian minister confirms location of new capital

Indonesia Policy

HANOI, VNA - Indonesian Minister of Agriculture and Land Planning Sofyan Djalil was cited by local m...

11 MONTHS AGO

Singapore plans to raise retirement age

Singapore Policy

Singapore, VNA - Singapore will gradually raise retirement age by three years to 65, Singaporean Pri...

11 MONTHS AGO

(Rogel Mari Sese)
Philippines passes law creating space agency

Philippines Policy

11 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point

Australia Policy

SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...

12 MONTHS AGO

20190725_0002.png
Japan to conduct tests for caregivers in 4 Asian nations this fall

Asia Policy

12 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Bank Indonesia cuts rates for first time in nearly 2 years, as expected

Indonesia Policy

JAKARTA, NNA - Bank Indonesia on Thursday lowered its key interest rate for the first time since Sep...

19, Jul. 2019

Bank of Korea surprises markets with first rate cut in 3 years as economy slows

South Korea Policy

SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut its policy rate and slashed its economic growth and ...

19, Jul. 2019

Malaysia central bank keeps policy rate steady as expected after easing in May

Malaysia Policy

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Bank Negara, Malaysia's central bank, on Tuesday maintained its accommodative mo...

11, Jul. 2019

A man rides an electric scooter in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on April 24. EV sales in India more than doubled to 130,620 units in fiscal 2019. (Photo: Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.)
India plans more fiscal incentives to promote electric vehicles

India Policy

10, Jul. 2019

Bank Indonesia keeps rate but signals easing amid slow global demand

Indonesia Policy

JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia left its key lending rate unchanged on Thursday but used another polic...

21, Jun. 2019

Philippine central bank holds rate on tame CPI and firm GDP outlook

Philippines Policy

MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank left its key interest rate at 4.5 percent on Thursday, sur...

21, Jun. 2019

20190620_0005.jpg
PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability

Features Thailand Policy

21, Jun. 2019

PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation

Features Philippines Policy

By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ central bank is likely to cut interest rates for ...

20, Jun. 2019

Chinese Vice Premier Liu calls for liquidity support, says 'external pressure' can help economy: media reports

China Policy

TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese government should support the economy by providing ample cash liquidity, Vi...

14, Jun. 2019

The Reserve Bank of India’s accommodative stance signals its concern about global and domestic growth. (Photo by Press Trust of India)
India’s central bank cuts interest rate for third straight time amid growth worries

India Policy

07, Jun. 2019

Australian central bank cuts key rate to record low amid slower global growth

Australia Policy

SYDNEY, NNA - The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday lowered the official cash rate by 25 basis po...

06, Jun. 2019

South Korea’s central bank stands pat on rate amid global slowdown

South Korea Policy

SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s central bank on Friday left the key interest rate unchanged for the fourt...

01, Jun. 2019