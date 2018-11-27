Philippines Property
Nomura Real Estate selling luxury condos in Philippines, its biggest overseas project
MANILA, NNA – Nomura Real Estate Co. is selling luxury condominiums at a large commercial complex in the Philippines, targeting wealthy buyers in its biggest overseas investment project.
Nomura teamed up with Japanese department store chain Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. and Federal Land Inc., a local partner, to develop the Sunshine Fort project on a 15,000 square-meter lot in Taguig, greater Manila
