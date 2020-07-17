Japanese hygiene product maker Saraya takes over Indian peer

17, Jul. 2020

photo-1583947582886-f40ec95dd752.jpg

NEW DELHI, NNA - Japanese hygiene product maker Saraya Co. has taken over an Indian peer amid growing health care concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic in the world's second-most populous market.

The Osaka-based firm bought a 70 percent stake in Mystair Hygiene Care Pvt. Ltd. for about 500 million yen ($4.7 million) on July 6, spokesman Michita Akiyoshi told NNA on Thursday.

The acquired firm has been renamed Saraya Mystair Hygiene Care Pvt. Ltd., Saraya said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Indian company, based in Gurugram in the northern state of Haryana, produces detergent and toilet paper, among other items, at three factories and has sales offices in eight major cities, including Chandigarh, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

It supplies products to operators of airports, railways and hospitals, as well as airliners. It chalked up sales of about 631 million rupees ($8.4 million) in the year through March 2020, according to the press release.

Saraya established Saraya India Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai in 2012 but "had not been able to build sales channels with significant earnings" in the South Asian country, the spokesman said.

Through the buyout, the Japanese company initially plans to sell its products made in Japan and Thailand, among other countries, aiming to boost the Indian firm's annual sales to about 2 billion yen in the year ending in March 2022, he said.

Saraya operates in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Africa and the Middle East. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

photo-1583947582886-f40ec95dd752.jpg
Japanese hygiene product maker Saraya takes over Indian peer

India Manufacturing

17 MINUTES AGO

printer-933098_1280.jpg
Japanese printing firm Sanko Sangyo to stop Vietnam sales, Thai plant due to blow from COVID-19

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 DAYS AGO

The textile industry logged the lowest manufacturing PMI reading among all the eight major industries. (ANTARA)
Indonesia’s manufacturing PMI falls to record low in April-June on pandemic

Indonesia Manufacturing

2 DAYS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
Thai firm’s orders for rubber gloves soar on global COVID-19 pandemic

Thailand Manufacturing

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash
Japan apparel maker Stripe International quits China as part of restructuring campaign

China Manufacturing

15 DAYS AGO

Kai Tsumekiri nail clipper (Photo courtesy of Kai Corp.)
Correct: Japanese razor products maker Kai sees surging sales in India amid pandemic

India Manufacturing

25 DAYS AGO

Faucet products of leading Taiwanese faucet maker Globe Union Industrial Corp. (Photo courtesy of Globe Union Industrial)
Taiwan's leading faucet maker Globe Union eyes inroads into SE. Asia with Thai Kin

Thailand Manufacturing

28 DAYS AGO

Kai Tsumekiri nail clipper (Photo courtesy of Kai Corp.)
Japanese razor products maker Kai sees surging sales in India amid pandemic

India Manufacturing

28 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AME Elite Consortium)
Swiss industrial electronics contractor Enics to open 1st Southeast Asian factory

Malaysia Manufacturing

29 DAYS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
World's biggest glove maker Malaysia sees 15% growth in 2020

Features Malaysia Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

5.jpg.jpg
Fast-drying face masks to hit Uniqlo shelves in Japan on Fri.

Japan Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Thai lingerie makers boost online presence, produce face masks

Features Thailand Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

(NNA)
Japan Nidec to set up EV traction motor production in Dalian, China to seek growth

China Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg.jpg
Japan’s Nakamoto Packs to make automotive, household materials in Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
Norway’s Jotun to supply paint for property projects of Vietnam’s Nam Long Investment

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ioannis Ritos from Pexels
Japan’s Tokyo Rope MFG. offering voluntary buyout program in China

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
S. Korea’s Dongwha invests $160 mil. to build wooden panel factory in northern Vietnam: report

Vietnam Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay
Shoemaker Achilles to sell loss-making H.K., China units on rising labor costs

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Japanese sewage products supplier Maezawa Kasei teams up with local partner to enter Indonesian market

Indonesia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Kenda Rubber invests $40 million to beef up SE. Asian tire production

Vietnam Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Medical workers escort a suspected coronavirus patient into an ambulance which will take him to a hospital for treatment in the northern Indian city of Ajmer on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: Automakers team up with producers to rush out critical medical supplies in India

India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

drill-444492_1280.jpg
Mitsubishi Materials opens metal processing technical lab in India’s Pune

India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

City streets stand empty in Mumbai on March 22, 2020, during India's nationwide curfew in India to avoid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)
Automakers in India temporarily close factories as country battles Covid-19 pandemic

China Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels
Indian firms resume China operations amid global pandemic

Features China Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

hector-j-rivas-Nh6NsnqYVsI-unsplash.jpg
Textile maker Tainan Spinning picks Singapore as new hub for growth alliances

Singapore Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Japanese interior materials maker Toli allies with Chinese peer to expand domestic sales, exports

China Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

A showroom of Siam Okamura International Co., Thai arm of Okamura Corp., in Bangkok (Photo courtesy of Okamura)
Japanese office furniture maker Okamura sets up Vietnam subsidiary

Vietnam Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO