A boost for Nissin logistics with halal certification for Singapore warehouse

SINGAPORE, NNA – Nissin Corp.has obtained halal certification for its warehouse in Singapore to expand its food transport services in Asia.

The accreditation, which is required for cargo handling and storage of products permissible for Muslim consumption, is the first for the Yokohama-based global logistics service provider, its spokesman told NNA on Thursday.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore has given halal certification for a dedicated space of 1,000 square meter at a warehouse of Nissin Transport (S) Pte. Ltd. It is located in Tuas, the westernmost part of the island where Singapore is building a next-generation mega port operational in stages from 2021.

Nissin employees have to undergo training by the Islamic council to learn the proper ways to handle halal food products before they could work in the designated area at the warehouse

Expanding facilities and improving services with innovations are part of Nissin's ongoing growth plan. Demand for halal products has also risen in Japan and Asia, partly due to increase in Muslim travelers to more places.

Its businesses for fiscal year 2019 ending March this year had shown declines due to reduced logistics, cargo volumes, and travel passenger numbers in Japan and overseas - partly because of the COVID-19 outbreak first reported in China at the end of last year.

Although the company is unable to give reliable forecasts for 2020 under current circumstances which see international transport services being impacted by the ongoing contagion, it has observed signs of recovery emerging.

In its recent media statement in July, the company last noted on May 29 that cargo quantities to and from China were "recovering well."

It added, "The worst also seems to be over in Asia. Japan and other advanced countries have already resumed economic activities, so cargo quantities are also predicted to increase gradually."

"However, there remains a strong sense of uncertainty about the global economy due to the spread of COVID-19," it added.