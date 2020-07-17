Foreign investors expected to own 35 percent of stake in oil firms

The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 percent.

17, Jul. 2020

landscape-sunset-architecture-platform-87236.jpg

HANOI, VNS/VNA - The Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) has proposed the Government to allow petrol and oil businesses to transfer stakes to foreign investors, but not exceeding 35 percent.

The proposal is part of the draft revision and supplement of several articles in the Government’s Decision No 83/2014/ND-CP on petrol and oil trading, creating favourable condition for foreign investors to participate in petrol and oil distribution in Vietnam.

In a report submitted to the Government, the MoIT said petroleum is a strategic commodity, greatly affecting people’s living and energy security, so it has calculated carefully the appropriate time to allow foreign investors to take part in the local distribution network.

When Vietnam joined the World Trade Organization (WTO) in 2007, petroleum was a field that the country did not commit to opening up so that domestic enterprises had the opportunity to grow, build facilities and keep an important position in the domestic petroleum distribution system.

“Today, after 13 years, Vietnam has opened its doors to foreign investors to invest in most important areas such as electricity, oil and gas, and aviation,” the MoIT said in the report.

The ministry said the Prime Minister has just approved the participation of foreign investors in a number of large State-owned enterprises, including PetroVietnam Oil Corporation with 35 percent and Vietnam National Petroleum Group with 20 percent. This participation has significantly contributed to improving corporate governance, raising efficiency and competitiveness.

The ministry said that the foreign investors’ participation is expected to help domestic enterprises attract capital, technology and business management skills. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Justin Lim on Unsplash
JERA’s Indian renewable energy partner to enter solar cell, module manufacturing

India Energy

3 HOURS AGO

Photo by Dragos Gontariu on Unsplash
Thai state-backed Ratch Group teams up with Vietnamese conglomerate Geleximco in energy projects

Thailand Energy

23 HOURS AGO

image-1594880009872.jpg
Kyocera to install 2 solar-powered micro-grids in central Myanmar

Myanmar Energy

YESTERDAY

coal-88061_1280.jpg
Japan to tighten export criteria for coal-fired power plants

Japan Energy

7 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay
Gulf Energy invests in Germany's wind farm, eyes expansion

Thailand Energy

9 DAYS AGO

flame-871136_1280.jpg
Japanese LPG vender Tokai to buy 45% stake each in 2 arms of Vietnam’s Petro Center

Vietnam Energy

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Arqm Ahmd on Unsplash
Thailand's Gulf Energy invests $200 mil. in Vietnam wind projects

Vietnam Energy

11 DAYS AGO

coal-fired-power-plant-3767893_1280.jpg
Japan to close aging coal-fired power plants to cut emissions

Japan Energy

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash
Thailand's Eastern Power buys 2 Vietnam wind-power projects

Thailand Energy

23 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tatung Co.)
Taiwan’s Tatung allies with Sojitz, Shikoku Electric in solar power projects

Taiwan Energy

23 DAYS AGO

A mega solar power plant of Adani Green Energy (Photo courtesy of Adani Green Energy)
Adani Green Energy wins world's largest solar contract worth $6 bil.

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

(Image courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki commissions 2nd solar energy plant

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

A view of Starfish Hill Wind Farm in South Australia (Photo by Alex Eckermann on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala bids for $536 mil. takeover of Australian renewable energy firm

Australia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash
Japan’s Sinanen to join South Korean 90,000-kw onshore wind power project

South Korea Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo_by_Chelsea_on_Unsplash.jpg
NTT-Netmagic's first solar plant to operate as India lockdown eases

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Thailand’s Gulf Energy gets first LNG shipper license as private firm

Thailand Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

palm-1464654_1280.jpg
Malaysia’s FGV to beef up renewable energy projects as way to recover from COVID-19

Malaysia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash
Indian solar firm wins its largest order ever in Australia, part of international expansion

Australia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg.jpg
Japanese-invested Indian firm wins tender to supply renewable energy 24-7

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Japan’s Renova enters Vietnam wind power market for growth

Vietnam Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

kumamoto-2379030_1280.jpg
Thailand’s SPCG to invest $85 mil. in mega-solar power project in Japan's remote island

Japan Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

FPSO in operation (Photo courtesy of Yinson)
Sumitomo acquires 25% stake in Yinson's $5.4 bil. project in Brazil

Latin America Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

A rice mill of Angkor Kasekam Roongroeung Co. in Kandal Province near Phnom Penh (Photo courtesy of Aura Green Energy)
2 Japan firms to launch biomass, solar hybrid power generation in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

An image of a service operation vessel to be operated by Japanese marine transport service firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. with a local partner for Greater Changhua Wind farms off the western coast of Taiwan. Ta San Shang Marine Co., a joint venture between the Japanese firm and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine Co., has clinched the $50 million leasing contract with Orsted Taiwan Ltd., 100 percent subsidiary of Denmark’s state-run utility firm Orsted A/S, on April 1, 2020. (Image courtesy of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.)
Mitsui O.S.K. to run vessel for workers at Taiwan offshore wind farm

Taiwan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

International Green Energy has a yard with a roof, a concrete floor, screening machines and magnetic removers and other devices. (Photo courtesy of Tess Engineering)
Japan's Tess Engineering takes over Indonesian biomass fuel supplier

Indonesia Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay
India’s Adani Green Energy forming solar power JV with France’s Total

India Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay
Toshiba wins 20 bil. yen solar power plant order from Thai Solar Energy

Japan Energy

4 MONTHS AGO