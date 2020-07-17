Vietnam working with foreign authorities to restore air links

HANOI, VNA - Under the direction of the Prime Minister, ministries and agencies are actively working with foreign counterparts on the restoration of air transport links between Vietnam and a number of countries and territories, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

She made the statement at the ministry’s regular press conference on July 16 in answering questions regarding the resumption of overseas flights in the context of COVID-19 being largely controlled in Vietnam.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she said, has informed a number of foreign agencies in Vietnam about plans to resume flights to Seoul (Republic of Korea), Tokyo (Japan), Taiwan (China), Guangzhou (China), Vientiane (Laos), and Phnom Penh (Cambodia) from mid-July, on the basis of ensuring compliance with prevention measures to ensure the coronavirus does not spread in the community.

The Ministry of Transport is also holding discussions with relevant agencies in these countries and territories to reach consensus on flight and route specifics, Hang added.

In the immediate future, Vietnam will prioritise people currently allowed to enter the country, including Vietnamese citizens, foreign experts, investors, business managers, and skilled workers, those entering for diplomatic and official purposes, and a number of other special cases, she said.

People who enter Vietnam must comply with medical quarantine rules and undergo appropriate quarantine measures in line with regulations. - VNA

