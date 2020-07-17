Hong Kong reports record coronavirus case, no sign of receding

17, Jul. 2020

Racegoers wearing masks at Sha Tin Racecourse on July 12, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Getty/Kyodo)
Racegoers wearing masks at Sha Tin Racecourse on July 12, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Getty/Kyodo)

HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong reported 67 new coronavirus cases Thursday, the highest daily record since the infection emerged in January, according to health officials.

All but four cases were locally transmitted, of them 35 have no known sources of infection, said Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the Centre for Health Protection.

"This is the highest...daily recorded number of cases in Hong Kong since January. I cannot say that it is the peak. There is still a chance that more cases are coming," Chuang told reporters.

Since July, new cases have been reported in several districts across the territory, among clusters of restaurant patrons, taxi drivers, and residents and staff of an elderly home. More recently, the virus was found to be spreading in hospitals and various government departments.

Tightened anti-epidemic measures regarding restaurant operations and entertainment venues were in place Wednesday but the government has stopped short of giving a work-from-home order, which it had in February when the outbreak was less severe.

"We will closely monitor the development and take appropriate measures," Under Secretary for Food and Health Chui Tak-yi said.

More than 420 coronavirus cases were reported since July, raising the total tally to 1,655, including 10 deaths.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Racegoers wearing masks at Sha Tin Racecourse on July 12, 2020 in Hong Kong. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong reports record coronavirus case, no sign of receding

Hong Kong Health

1 MINUTE

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash
Philippine capital may return to strict lockdown if coronavirus continues to surge

Philippines Health

16 HOURS AGO

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike speaks at a meeting of a panel of experts tasked with monitoring the coronavirus situation in the Japanese capital held at the metropolitan government's headquarters on July 15, 2020. Tokyo raised its coronavirus warning to the highest of four levels later in the day following a surge in the number of new infections. (Kyodo)
Tokyo raises coronavirus alert level to highest as infections resurge

Japan Health

YESTERDAY

Logo kyodo image

U.S. Marine Corps Air Station
Japan urges U.S. to stem virus outbreaks on military bases

Japan Health

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Haneda Airport, Tokyo (Photo by Markus Winkler on Unsplash)
Virus testing centers may open in Sept. at Japan airports

Japan Health

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

tablets-1001224_1280.jpg
Drug maker Shionogi, Ping An Insurance of China to invest $466 mil. in JVs

China Health

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Chapman Chow on Unsplash
Hong Kong coronavirus epidemic "at worst time" as new cases rising

Hong Kong Health

4 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Nippon Paint (India)'s personal protective equipment (Photo courtesy of Nippon Paint Holdings)
Nippon Paint enters personal protective equipment market in India amid COVID-19 pandemic

India Health

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Olga Kononenko on Unsplash
Japan’s PHC takes over Singapore’s SciMed to boost life sciences biz in Asia

Singapore Health

9 DAYS AGO

Melbourne, Australia
Virus spike sees Australia's 2nd largest city return to lockdown

Australia Health

9 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
Japan to build virus testing centers exclusive for int'l travelers

Japan Health

14 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by 7721622 from Pixabay
Santen Pharmaceutical invests in Singapore startup Plano for myopia collaboration

Singapore Health

15 DAYS AGO

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conduct a door-to-door check-up for the detection of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, July 1, 2020. (PTI)
Dr. Reddy’s, Global Response Aid join Fujifilm to push Avigan for COVID-19 treatment

India Health

15 DAYS AGO

3.jpg
Dexcom picks Malaysia to produce diabetes care systems as demand soars

Malaysia Health

16 DAYS AGO

Image by pearson0612 from Pixabay
1st clinical test in Japan of coronavirus vaccine to start June 30

Japan Health

29 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A hospital in Beijing (Photo by H Shaw on Unsplash)
Over 100 virus infections in 6 days in Beijing after market cluster

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Singapore's OEL acquires 51% of Shanghai Longjian known for tumor, COVID-19 therapies

China Health

1 MONTH AGO

Tokyo (Photo by Toto Tvalavadze on Unsplash)
Tokyo issues warning as 34 coronavirus cases confirmed

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan approves safer, easier PCR virus test using saliva

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

elle-0pvrdRtAEU8-unsplash.jpg
India to start lifting lockdown in phases from Monday

India Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan
Fears of virus return to Japan as city declares it is in "2nd wave"

Japan Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A cyclist rides past a worker wearing protective mask cordoning off the Merlion Park with tape on May 26, 2020 in Singapore. (Getty/Kyodo)
Singapore abandons PCR as criteria for releasing COVID-19 patients

Singapore Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

QualiMed Hospital in St. Rosa Laguna Province, south of metro Manila, where one of AC Health’s RT-PCR laboratories would be located. (Photo courtesy of AC Health)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to open 5 coronavirus testing labs

Philippines Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Global hospital chain operator IHH Healthcare rolls out telemedicine amid Covid-19 pandemic

Asia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Japanese sewing automation firm Matsuya R&D to produce face masks in Myanmar

Myanmar Health

2 MONTHS AGO

(Hairstylists and salon staff wear facial masks and shields at work in Bangkok on May 4, 2020)
Thais adjust daily life to new normal that prioritizes public health

Features Thailand Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(National Museum of Korea is re-opened to public with low coronavirus cases during the novel coronavirus pandemic in Seoul on May 6, 2020.)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
South Korea finds infection cluster in Seoul after relaxing curbs

South Korea Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image