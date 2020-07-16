Philippine media giant ABS-CBN to retrench workers after government shutdown

16, Jul. 2020

blur-bright-broadcast-broadcasting-668296.jpg

MANILA, NNA – Philippine media and entertainment conglomerate ABS-CBN Corp. will retrench some of its 11,071 employees at the end of August after lawmakers voted to shut down its television and radio stations last week.

Owned by a powerful family for nearly seven decades, the country’s biggest broadcaster has had run-ins with President Rodrigo Duterte who said last December that he would see to it that the network is "out".

Sealing its fate, a House committee dominated by Duterte's allies voted 70-11 on Friday against granting a new license for its free television and radio services.

In rejecting the company's application for license renewal, congressmen gave a litany of reasons such as tax evasion, unfair news reporting, abusive business and labor practices, foreign citizenship of its CEO and vulgar shows.

In a public disclosure on Thursday, ABS-CBN said it was “forced” to lay off an untold number of workers of its TV station and subsidiaries as the only way the rest of its staff could remain employed. The retrenchment figures could run in hundreds, if not thousands.

“We are doing all we can to mitigate the pain that will be felt by those affected, including paying out separation and retirement benefits and providing job placement programs,” the company said in a statement.

Philippine’s National Telecommunications Commission ordered the broadcaster to cease TV and radio operations on May 5 after its 25-year franchise expired on May 4.

In June, the regulator also ordered ABS-CBN’s cable TV subsidiary, Sky Cable Corp., to stop its direct broadcast satellite service Sky Direct nationwide. It also told the media giant to stop its digital broadcast on TV Plus in Philippine capital Metro Manila.

Popular with millions of viewers especially for its newscasts, ABS-CBN had been the most watched TV network and had the biggest audience share in the country in 2019, according to Kantar Media.

Observers had noted that advertising revenues from television helped sustain its other divisions but they were no longer growing with increasing online competition. The lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic for several months had also hit most sectors including advertising.

Although the company can continue running shows on its cable and online networks, both were not making money, a senior executive told a news outlet.

Meanwhile, rival GMA Network Inc. looks set to become the country’s top TV station. Shares of GMA shot up by over 40 percent on Monday following the denial of ABS-CBN’s request for franchise renewal.

Activists and media practitioners have slammed the government's decision on ABS-CBN, calling it a move that threatened press freedom and a vengeance against the long-running company.

Duterte, who had repeatedly threatened to close down the broadcaster, accused it of unfair reporting and business practices such as refusing to air his paid campaigning advertisement in the 2016 presidential elections.

Calling the network “swindlers” and "thieves, Duterte said in 2018: “I will not let it pass. Your franchise will end."

This has led to accusations that the president had influenced lawmakers who voted against the franchise renewal. On Monday, presidential spokesman Harry Roque insisted that the president had “maintained a neutral stance on the issue.”

The network is owned by the Lopez family, an oligarchy that was once politically mighty.

One member even became a vice president of the country, while Gina Lopez, the late sister of ABS-CBN’s current chairman emeritus, was a cabinet member in Duterte's government.

This week, Duterte might have been referring to super-rich oligarchy families like the Lopezs when he told soldiers that “without declaring martial law, I dismantled the oligarchy that controlled the economy of the Filipino people”.

to TOP Page

More from this section

blur-bright-broadcast-broadcasting-668296.jpg
Philippine media giant ABS-CBN to retrench workers after government shutdown

Philippines Services

3 MINUTES AGO

(Photo courtesy of Siam Commercial Bank)
Thailand’s commercial banks set up food business platforms to facilitate deliveries

Features Thailand Services

3 HOURS AGO

social-media-4140959_1280.jpg
ADK Connect brings sophisticated advertising to Indonesia, Singapore in Asia expansion

Southeast Asia Services

YESTERDAY

Visitors take photos of the Castle of Magical Dreams in Walt Disney Co.'s Disneyland Resort on June 18, 2020 in Hong Kong, China. (Getty/Kyodo)
Hong Kong Disneyland to close again from Wed. amid virus uptick

Hong Kong Services

2 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Consumers choosing products online
Lockdowned shoppers flock to price comparison iPrice platform

Malaysia Services

15 DAYS AGO

Photo_by_Rombo_on_Unsplash.jpg
Japanese printing service firm Raksul opens tech development base in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

29 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Toyokoh)
Roof repair service Toyokoh to start full-scale operations in Thailand to serve factories

Thailand Services

1 MONTH AGO

Image by holdmypixels from Pixabay
Taxis across Japan start delivering hot meals amid pandemic

Japan Services

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Photo courtesy of COCA Holding International)
Thai restaurant chain operator COCA to expand food delivery service in SE. Asia

Thailand Services

1 MONTH AGO

The increase in digital transactions during the months-long lockdown in many parts of the Philippines boosts the confidence of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) of achieving its goal of having 50 percent of payment transactions shift from cash or checks to digital by 2023.
Huge surge in e-payments during Philippine lockdown

Features Philippines Services

1 MONTH AGO

Gojek driver waiting for passenger (Photo by Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
Indonesian ride-hailing, delivery firm Gojek raises funds from Facebook, PayPal

Indonesia Services

1 MONTH AGO

A cinema run by Major Cineplex Group in Bangkok on March 19, 2020 (NNA)
Thailand's Major Cineplex cinema chain ravaged by Covid-19

Thailand Services

2 MONTHS AGO

photo_l.jpg
Shanghai Disneyland to reopen on Monday as new virus cases decrease

China Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Japan’s Nomura Research Institute to buy AUSIEX, eyes pension market

Australia Services

3 MONTHS AGO

FPT Corp. hosts a breakfast for Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to discuss trade collaboration with the Japanese government and businesses on the sidelines of the G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019. (Photo courtesy of FPT Software)
Vietnamese IT giant FPT boosting presence in Japan with Keidanren membership

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

business-businessmen-classroom-communication-267507.jpg
Dai Nippon Printing to invest in Japanese BPO arm in Vietnam to enhance offshore service

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

A Tsutaya Shoten bookstore in Ginza, Tokyo (Photo courtesy of Tsutaya Books)
Japanese bookstore Tsutaya to open outlet in Chengdu: report

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Hello I'm Nik 🎞 on Unsplash
Sony to invest $400 mil. in Chinese online entertainment platformer Bilibili

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

artificial-intelligence-3262753_1280.jpg
IT trading firm Rikei to sell NZ AI-based appearance inspection system in Japan

New Zealand Services

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Japan’s Growthix Capital opens Singapore branch to expand cross-border M&A deals

Singapore Services

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Staffing agency Copro opens Singapore unit to source construction engineers for Japan

Southeast Asia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Lucas Gallone on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, ALSOK begin joint building management business in Asia

Southeast Asia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

The iconic cat symbol of Manekineko at its first Indonesian outlet in Baywalk Mall Pluit, North Jakarta on March. 13, 2020. (NNA)
Koshidaka's Manekineko karaoke sings into Indonesia

Indonesia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Tokyo Disney parks, USJ to extend closure for coronavirus fears

Japan Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

4.jpg
Shanghai Disney Resort to partly reopen as new virus cases drop

China Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

bank-3503690_1280.jpg
Japan’s Nihon M&A Center launches Vietnam unit for growing cross-border deals

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Japan’s cosmetics review site operator Planetia allies with e-commerce firm Urban for Vietnam focus

Vietnam Services

4 MONTHS AGO