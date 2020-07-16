Kyocera to install 2 solar-powered micro-grids in central Myanmar

YANGON, NNA – Japanese environmental engineering firm Kyocera Communication Systems Co. will build two solar-powered micro-grids in central Myanmar by the year-end, aiming to serve 1,400 non-electrified households.

Kyocera Communication Systems Kinetic Myanmar Co., its local joint venture, plans to complete the installation of the two micro-grids with a combined output capacity of 302 kilowatts in two villages in the Ayeyarwady region, the venture’s chief operating officer Toru Mikami told NNA on Tuesday.

The local venture signed on a build, operate and transfer scheme agreement for the project with the Myanmar government on July 3, Mikami said in an email.

Most of the households are rice farmers. The micro grids would help improve productivity in rice production with the use of electricity to source water for farming and living, the COO said.

The Myanmar arm of the company headquartered in Kyoto, western Japan, has already developed micro-grids in non-electrified areas in the Bago, Sagaing and Tanintharyi regions in the Southeast Asian country.