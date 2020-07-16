80% of Japanese firms in Hong Kong air concern about new security law

Photo by Igor Son on Unsplash

HONG KONG, NNA - More than 80 percent of Japanese firms operating in Hong Kong are worried about the potentially negative impact from a national security law imposed by the Chinese government, according to a survey.

The Hong Kong Japanese Chamber of Commerce & Industry said Wednesday its survey shows 32.7 percent of 304 respondents are "greatly concerned" and 48.7 percent are "concerned" about the new law.

Although the combined 81.4 percent of total respondents to the chamber's July 2-8 poll fear a negative impact on their business, nearly 60 percent do not know how the law could affect their operations.

Over 70 percent of total respondents, including member firms of the chamber, Japanese restaurant operators and entrepreneurs, consider the law poses a threat to the free flow of information, the survey found.

Of the respondents, 36.7 percent said they will reconsider or downsize their operations, and withdraw from the Asian financial hub, while 35.1 percent replied they have no plans to change their business.

The chamber conducted the survey alongside the Hong Kong office of the Japan External Trade Organization, and the Japanese Consulate General. (NNA/Kyodo)