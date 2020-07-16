China’s Haier sets 15% sales rise target in Indonesia despite COVID-19 outbreak

(Photo courtesy of PT Haier Sales Indonesia)

JAKARTA, NNA – PT Haier Sales Indonesia, the local arm of major Chinese home appliance maker Haier Inc., has set a sales rise target of 15 percent in the Southeast Asian country this year amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The spread of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country is rather spurring demand for some home electronics such as large refrigerators and televisions under a stay-at-home order, Kenji Sadayuki, president director of the local unit known for its Aqua Japan brand, told NNA by phone Wednesday.

The local sales unit, which targets the upper-middle income class in the 260 million people market, posted a sales target achievement rate of 86 percent in the January-June period. Sadayuki did not disclose sales figure but it rose 2 percent from the performance in the same period of 2019 despite headwinds from the pandemic, Sadayuki said.

In the first six months of this year, the shipments of large refrigerators, freezers and more than 40-inch televisions, mainly smart TVs, surged by 2.2-fold, 30 percent and 60 percent on year, respectively, according to the president director.

“People replace refrigerators with larger ones to keep food ingredients and frozen foods, and buy a second TV for their children as families stay a longer time at home,” said Sadayuki.

Under the large-scale restrictions on social and economic activities, Haier Sales Indonesia saw an 80 percent jump in sales through e-commerce in the first half of 2020 as most commercial complexes and home electronics shops were closed, he added.

The local sales arm, which fully began the Indonesian operation in 2016, plans to launch 40 new models this year, 25 of which were put on sale in the six months through June, according to Sadayuki.