Singapore to apply AI technology at all immigration checkpoints

SINGAPORE, VNA – Security clearance at all immigration checkpoints in Singapore will be fully automated with fingerprint, facial and iris scans by 2025, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat said on November 13.

Speaking at the Singapore FinTech Festival and Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology, he said it is part of the nation’s plan to harness artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to deliver social and economic benefits.

Apart from border security, the other AI four projects of Singapore are in logistics, healthcare, education and estate management.

According to the country’s Smart Nation and Digital Government Office, the five projects were chosen as they can deliver quick results, and have high social and economic impact.

Using AI at the border checkpoints will mean a faster and more seamless experience for travellers to clear immigration checks.

The process will also reduce human errors and allow immigration officers working at manned counters to focus on higher-value work.

A new National AI Office has also been established under the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office to set priorities and help to build a pipeline of AI talents. The new office, comprising mainly redeployed public officers, will also facilitate the commercialisation of AI research and act as a link between the private and public sectors.

Singapore has committed over 500 million SGD (366.8 million USD) to digital technologies, including AI under the Research, Innovation and Enterprise 2020 plan. To boost AI talents, the country also aims to train 25,000 professionals in basic AI coding and implementation by 2025. - VNA