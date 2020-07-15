ADK Connect brings sophisticated advertising to Indonesia, Singapore in Asia expansion

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's ADK Holdings Inc. has changed the name of its consolidated subsidiary in Singapore and established a new company in Indonesia as it expands advanced advertising services throughout Asia under a digital transformation plan to take the company to the next stage.

Since the start of July, Asatsu-DK Singapore Pte. Ltd. has become known as ADK Connect Singapore Pte. Ltd. It is part of ADK's next generation marketing arm which is equipped with innovative digital and data analytical capabilities to facilitate sophisticated business models that make advertising more targetable and measurable.

On July 9, the company set up ADK Connect Emotions Indonesia, it announced in a media statement on Monday.

To accelerate growth throughout Asia, ADK launched ADK Connect as a service brand that amplifies DTC solutions (direct to consumer), offering sharper creative, media campaigns, data insights and strategic communications.

As it is a key growth priority for the major Japanese ad agency, it has specially appointed a new CEO and managing director to help ramp up the digital transformation of its global operations. The two executives hold the same positions for its offices in Singapore and Indonesia as well as for Asatsu-DK Malaysia Sdn. Bhd. in Malaysia.

Takayuki Osaki is the CEO while Takeshi Nishio is the managing director and COO.

ADK Connect has been embedded initially within ADK’s operations in Singapore, Bangkok, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Taipei and Vietnam offices as part of its gradual digital transformation of its entire network throughout 2020.

As part of this initiative, ADK acquired shares of Vietnamese digital agency, VietBuzzAd, in Ho Chi Minh City and changed the brand name to VBA in January this year.

A spokeswoman for ADK told NNA it will expand the ADK Connect network in Asia first before extending the service brand further afield.