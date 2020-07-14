Hon Hai subsidiary boosting mobile handset output in China’s Shanxi plant

14, Jul. 2020

china-3303411_1280.jpg

TAIPEI, NNA - Electronics manufacturer Foxconn Precision Electronics (Taiyuan) Co. is setting up eight new production lines at its Taiyuan plant in northwestern China’s Shanxi Province to ramp up mobile handset output.

The firm plans to eventually roll out 60,000 sets of smartphones per day from the plant after all the production lines are installed, Taiyuan-based Tynews.com reported last Friday.

The Taiyuan subsidiary of world’s largest electronics contract maker, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., specializes in manufacturing electronic components, communications equipment, smartphones and digital cameras.

Customs in mainland China have cleared the inspection work of equipment for seven production lines worth $63.2 million.

Hon Hai Precision Industry, better known as Foxconn Technology Group, is one of Apple’s major assemblers. It manufactures and assembles Apple products in its plants located in many Chinese provinces including Guangdong, Henan, Sichuan and Shanxi, according to Apple Inc.’s supplier list published last year.

The parent company’s spokesman declined to comment on the news, saying the company will not comment on individual plants.

