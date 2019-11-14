S. Korea’s college admissions system

Debate over CSAT and other means of evaluations in South Korea's college admissions system

The Moon Jae-in government has announced new education reforms to raise the proportion of college admissions based on CSAT scores.

On October 25, President Moon Jae-in said the public has lost faith in the comprehensive student evaluation system and that the government will heed its preference for standardized testing.

College admissions are currently divided into those that are based on annual CSAT scores, and student evaluation-based admissions that assess cover letters, references and essays.

According to a recent survey, six out of ten South Koreans were found to be in favor of expanding college admissions based on CSAT scores.

In this week's edition of ’Foreign Correspondents’, we sit down with our panel of journalists to talk more about South Korea's college admissions process, as we count down to this year's CSAT examination date on November 14.

PanelistsFrédéric Ojardias / RFIKelly Kasulis / Bloomberg BNASakabe Tetsuo / NNA