Mitsui Fudosan to open its 1st overseas hotel in Taiwan in Aug.

A Moderate Twin room at Mitsui Garden Hotel in Taipei (Photo courtesy of Mitui Fudosan)

TAIPEI, NNA - A hotel operator under the wing of Japanese property giant Mitsui Fudosan Co. group will open its first overseas hotel in Taiwan next month.

Mitsui Fudosan Hotel Management Co. said it started receiving booking orders on Monday for an Aug. 18 pre-opening of Mitsui Garden Hotel in the heart of Taipei.

The 17-story, 297-room hotel is replete with Japanese-style large public baths and Japanese dining and other facilities, the realtor group said in a statement.

The group said it will initially expect customers to be Taiwanese as the coronavirus pandemic is hampering overseas travel.

The Tokyo-based hotel arm now runs 30 Mitsui Garden hotels and three Celestine hotels in Japan, according to the statement. (NNA/Kyodo)