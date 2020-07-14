KT ready to provide 5G network slicing solution to corporate customers

14, Jul. 2020

(Photo courtesy of KT)
(Photo courtesy of KT)

SEOUL, AJU - KT, a leading telecom company in South Korea, is ready to provide a 5G network slicing solution to corporate customers. The solution uses network slicing to split a 5G network into many independent virtual networks that will be provided in a business-optimized form.

Network slicing is a specific form of virtualization that allows multiple logical networks to run on top of shared physical network infrastructure. Security will be strengthened as each connected device must be certified in an independent network.

"With the development of 5G corporate network slicing, we have laid the foundation for providing customized network services according to various business characteristics in private and public sectors such as smart factories, smart cities, logistics and distribution," said KT's platform research head Kim Bong-ki.

In February 2019, KT agreed with Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia to develop new applications and business models for enterprise customers by testing 5G technologies such as network function virtualization and network slicing.

