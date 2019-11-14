Mazda launches flagship CX-8 SUV in growing Thai market

Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co. unveils flagship SUV CX-8 in Bangkok on Nov. 12, 2019.

BANGKOK, NNA - Japanese carmaker Mazda Motor Corp. has unveiled its new flagship seven-seat CX-8 sport utility vehicle in Thailand where increasing demand for family vehicles has seen brisk sales.

Assembled in Mazda’s Malaysian plant, the mid-size, three-row crossover SUV offers four variations of diesel and petrol Skyactiv engines, with prices ranging from 1.6 to 2.07 million baht ($52,900 to $68,400), Thee Permpongpanth, vice president for marketing and government affairs of Mazda Sales (Thailand) Co., said at a press conference in Nonthaburi on Tuesday.

Mazda hopes to sell 6,000 units of the premium model each year to wealthy consumers such as company executives and business owners.

“We believe that the flagship CX-8 will help promote total sales of Mazda in Thailand,” said Chanchai Trakarnudomsuk, president of the local unit, who was also at the media event.

“More consumers in Thailand are willing to consider SUVs with six to seven seats due to expanding families and more active lifestyles that require travelling in groups,” added the president.

He expects total SUV and pickup passenger vehicle sales to grow a robust 10 percent this year, up from 151,612 units sold in 2018, despite the grim outlook for local automotive market because of the ongoing U.S.-China trade dispute.

From January to October, Mazda’s Thai sales unit had seen sales falling by 13.5 per cent, from 57,402 last year to 49,668 units sold this year. Sales of its flagship model Mazda 2 dropped 2.3 percent, from 37,709 to 36,854 units sold, added Charnchai.