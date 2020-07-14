Singapore Airlines plans to operate at 7 pct of capacity in August

Photo by Troy Mortier on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, VNA - Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its regional arms SilkAir and Scoot will operate at approximately 7 percent of its scheduled capacity in August, up from 6 percent this month.

Accordingly, SIA will run more flights on the Singapore-London, Singapore-Kuala Lumpur and Singapore-Osaka routes.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline is currently flying between Singapore and 27 cities in 18 countries spread across five regions - South-east Asia, North Asia, South-west Pacific, Europe and the United States.

The carrier cancelled 96 percent of its scheduled flights between late March and the end of May in response to travel restrictions worldwide and a plunge in demand for air travel.

Customers who have had their flights cancelled by SIA and SilkAir will be able to either get a refund or flight credits with a bonus.

SIA said it will continue to adjust its capacity to meet the demand for international air travel.

It has slowly increased the number of flights since early June. But a full recovery to the level before the pandemic is expected to take years. - VNA