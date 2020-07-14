COVID-19: Philippines re-imposes lockdown of Manila

Urban Manila (Photo by Yannes Kiefer on Unsplash)

HANOI, VNA – The Philippine authorities on July 13 announced the partial lockdown of the Manila capital again from July 15 or 16 with about 250,000 people as COVID-19 infections surge, just six weeks after quarantine measures were loosened.

Mayor of Navotas city Toby Tiangco said local residents have to stay at home in the next two weeks.

The Philippines has the second highest number of infections in Southeast Asia, with more than 57,000 cases and 1,599 deaths. Researchers projected that the total number of cases could top 80,000 by the end of July.

The same day, Thai authorities requested enhancing security in border areas due to concern over the second wave of COVID-19 infection after thousands of illegal immigrants were arrested last month.

Two new imported infection cases from Kuwait and Bahrain were confirmed in the country on July 13.

Thailand has so far gone through 49 consecutive days without local transmission. Since January, the country has recorded 3,220 infections, including 58 fatalities. - VNA