Major Japanese carmakers’ June sales in Indonesia more than triple from May

Photo by Heru Eko Saputro on Unsplash

JAKARTA, NNA – Major Japanese carmakers in Indonesia are getting back on a normal track in new vehicle sales as economic and social activities gradually reopen with lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 being eased.

The combined sales of five passenger car and three commercial vehicle makers in June stood at 11,795 units on a wholesale basis, up from 3,124 vehicles in the preceding month, according to data compiled by NNA based on direct inquiries.

Toyota Motor Co., the largest automaker in Southeast Asia’s largest automobile market, saw over a fivefold jump in June sales from May to 3,708 cars. Suzuki Motor Corp. and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. sold 2,755 units and 1,767 units in June, respectively, according to the data.

On a year-on-year basis, all the major carmakers still suffered a sharp drop in sales in June, ranging from 61.5 percent to 94.5 percent. Their combined sales figure plunged 78.5 percent.

In the January-June period, the combined sales of those car manufacturers posted a 44.3 percent decrease on year to 252,329 units.

Toyota sold 82,009 units in the first six months of this year, down 46.9 percent from a year ago, the data show.