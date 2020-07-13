Toyota to fully resume global output for 1st time since February

13, Jul. 2020

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash

NAGOYA, Kyodo - Toyota Motor Corp. will resume automobile production in all of its manufacturing bases around the world for the first time since February, a source with knowledge of the matter said Sunday.

Toyota's factory in Venezuela, the last where output had remained suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to restart operations on Monday, according to the source.

Besides Venezuela, where the Japanese automaker produced only 416 vehicles in 2019, output in more than 20 other countries in which it has plants has already resumed in stages, while not yet returning to pre-coronavirus levels.

Toyota, which produced about 5.63 million vehicles overseas last year, is forecasting that global auto demand will be on a recovery trend and plans to gradually boost output.

In April, Toyota's overseas output tumbled 66.2 percent from a year earlier, but the company saw a 53.0 percent decline in the following month.

As for domestic production volume in July, Toyota last month anticipated that it would be 10 percent down from its initial projection.

The rate compares with a drop of about 40 percent in June, according to the automaker.(Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Wassim Chouak on Unsplash
Toyota to fully resume global output for 1st time since February

Japan Auto

2 MINUTES AGO

Logo kyodo image

Toyota Motor Thailand President Michinobu Sugata poses with Corolla Cross SUV on July 9, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Toyota Motor Thailand)
Toyota’s Corolla Cross SUV makes global debut in Thailand

Thailand Auto

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Casper Munk on Unsplash
Japan’s Premium Group to enter Philippines used car inspection business

Philippines Auto

5 DAYS AGO

Photo by Li Lin on Unsplash
Toyota, Honda, Nissan see recovery in China sales after COVID-19 plunge

China Auto

7 DAYS AGO

Photo by Rohit Arora on Unsplash
Maruti Suzuki India’s sales pick up in slow recovery for car makers

India Auto

10 DAYS AGO

Photo by Joao Melo on Unsplash
Honda to continue Indonesia car plant suspension till end of July

Indonesia Auto

10 DAYS AGO

20200702_idr_hino.jpg
Hino Motors launches online store on Indonesian e-commerce site Tokopedia

Indonesia Auto

11 DAYS AGO

Sagami Elec's second Indonesian factory is under construction in Medan, northern Sumatra Island. (Photo courtesy of Sagami Elec)
Japanese coil maker Sagami Elec to double automotive parts output in Indonesia

Indonesia Auto

11 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tianjin FAW Toyota Motor)
Sino-Japanese automotive joint venture starts building EV factory project in China

China Auto

12 DAYS AGO

Photo by Jelleke Vanooteghem on Unsplash
Daihatsu Motor to sell foreign-made vehicles in Japan for 1st time

Japan Auto

19 DAYS AGO

Toyota Taw Win outlet will open in Yangon on July 1. (Photo courtesy of Nezas)
Nezas Holdings to open Toyota dealership in Yangon on July 1

Myanmar Auto

20 DAYS AGO

Image by Admiral_Lebioda from Pixabay
Toyota's output against initial plan to recover to 10% drop in July

Japan Auto

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Scott Warburton from Pixabay
Honda resumes passenger car production in India on eased lockdown

India Auto

25 DAYS AGO

image-1592197459625.jpg
Tata AutoComp, U.S. Tellus Power Green to set up EV charging stations in India

India Auto

28 DAYS AGO

New cars being produced at Hyundai Motor India Ltd.’s plant at Sriperumbudur in the southern Indian city of Chennai. The carmaker rolled out 200 cars on the first day of production restart on May 8, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Hyundai Motor India)
India auto sales recover poorly in May

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

(Image courtesy of Honda Motor)
Honda forms connected car R&D venture with China's Neusoft Reach

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Changan Automobile)
China’s Changan Automobile seen delaying India entry due to COVID-19: report

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo courtesy of Bosch Malaysia)
Bosch to set up its 1st chip testing lab in Southeast Asia

Malaysia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Hydrogen Station in China (Photo Courtesy of Toyota)
Toyota teams up with 5 China partners to set up fuel cell system R&D JV

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

traffic-4491722_1280.jpg
Some Indonesian car plants resume work as export demand returns

Indonesia Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Beijing, China (Photo by zibik on Unsplash)
New car sales of Toyota surge in China in May amid easing virus fears

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

image-1590993948212.jpg
Volkswagen to pour $2.3 bil. into Chinese carmaker, eco-vehicle battery maker

China Auto

1 MONTH AGO

nissan-885309_1280.jpg
Nissan falls behind rivals in industry's critical transition period

Features Japan Auto

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Tata Motors’ Nexon EV model on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India’s auto market set for 2nd straight year of decline, ratings agency says

India Auto

1 MONTH AGO

image-1590564334863.jpg
Isuzu Motors expects Thai light trucks demand to fall 35% in 2020

Thailand Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

bmw-m4-3169357_1280.jpg
Seeing rebound, Sime Darby eyes M&A opportunities in China’s motor industry

Malaysia Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Noah Grezlak on Unsplash
Nissan aims to cut over 20,000 jobs worldwide as part of restructuring

Japan Auto

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image