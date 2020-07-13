Hong Kong coronavirus epidemic "at worst time" as new cases rising

13, Jul. 2020

Photo by Chapman Chow on Unsplash
Photo by Chapman Chow on Unsplash

HONG KONG, Kyodo - Hong Kong's coronavirus epidemic is at its worst phase as infections in recent days have spread across the community, a health official said Saturday, with 29 new cases being reported.

"The epidemic is at its worst, as compared with (the previous surge of cases in) March," Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the Communicable Disease Branch of the Center for Health Protection, told a press briefing.

"The epidemic had yet to spread into the community in March, now there are more people infected, like taxi drivers, public estates residents, even schools and an elderly home," Chuang said.

"We are in the midst of a community outbreak, which could get worse if we do not tighten up infection control measures," she said.

While nine of 17 locally transmitted cases are connected to previously reported cases that involve two local restaurants and a home for the elderly, the other eight cases have no known source of infection.

Chuang also said 33 more preliminary positive cases are pending confirmation, including an immigration department officer who worked at the Shenzhen Bay checkpoint near the mainland Chinese border.

Having stayed in the single digits for weeks in June, locally transmitted cases have sprung to 111 in the last five days.

The government has announced the reinstatement of some social distancing measures, including limiting restaurants to 60 percent of capacity with a maximum of eight people per table, in light of the rise in cases.

Kindergartens, primary and secondary schools will close from Monday, effectively starting summer break slightly earlier than usual, the Education Bureau has announced.

The tally of infections in the territory has reached 1,432, with seven deaths. (Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Chapman Chow on Unsplash
Hong Kong coronavirus epidemic "at worst time" as new cases rising

Hong Kong Health

LESS THAN A MINUTE

Logo kyodo image

Nippon Paint (India)'s personal protective equipment (Photo courtesy of Nippon Paint Holdings)
Nippon Paint enters personal protective equipment market in India amid COVID-19 pandemic

India Health

3 DAYS AGO

Photo by Olga Kononenko on Unsplash
Japan’s PHC takes over Singapore’s SciMed to boost life sciences biz in Asia

Singapore Health

5 DAYS AGO

Melbourne, Australia
Virus spike sees Australia's 2nd largest city return to lockdown

Australia Health

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

photo_l.jpg
Japan to build virus testing centers exclusive for int'l travelers

Japan Health

10 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by 7721622 from Pixabay
Santen Pharmaceutical invests in Singapore startup Plano for myopia collaboration

Singapore Health

11 DAYS AGO

Health workers wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) conduct a door-to-door check-up for the detection of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, July 1, 2020. (PTI)
Dr. Reddy’s, Global Response Aid join Fujifilm to push Avigan for COVID-19 treatment

India Health

11 DAYS AGO

3.jpg
Dexcom picks Malaysia to produce diabetes care systems as demand soars

Malaysia Health

12 DAYS AGO

Image by pearson0612 from Pixabay
1st clinical test in Japan of coronavirus vaccine to start June 30

Japan Health

25 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

A hospital in Beijing (Photo by H Shaw on Unsplash)
Over 100 virus infections in 6 days in Beijing after market cluster

China Health

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Singapore's OEL acquires 51% of Shanghai Longjian known for tumor, COVID-19 therapies

China Health

27 DAYS AGO

Tokyo (Photo by Toto Tvalavadze on Unsplash)
Tokyo issues warning as 34 coronavirus cases confirmed

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan approves safer, easier PCR virus test using saliva

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

elle-0pvrdRtAEU8-unsplash.jpg
India to start lifting lockdown in phases from Monday

India Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Kitakyushu, Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan
Fears of virus return to Japan as city declares it is in "2nd wave"

Japan Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

A cyclist rides past a worker wearing protective mask cordoning off the Merlion Park with tape on May 26, 2020 in Singapore. (Getty/Kyodo)
Singapore abandons PCR as criteria for releasing COVID-19 patients

Singapore Health

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

QualiMed Hospital in St. Rosa Laguna Province, south of metro Manila, where one of AC Health’s RT-PCR laboratories would be located. (Photo courtesy of AC Health)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala to open 5 coronavirus testing labs

Philippines Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Global hospital chain operator IHH Healthcare rolls out telemedicine amid Covid-19 pandemic

Asia Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Anna Shvets from Pexels
Japanese sewing automation firm Matsuya R&D to produce face masks in Myanmar

Myanmar Health

2 MONTHS AGO

(Hairstylists and salon staff wear facial masks and shields at work in Bangkok on May 4, 2020)
Thais adjust daily life to new normal that prioritizes public health

Features Thailand Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(National Museum of Korea is re-opened to public with low coronavirus cases during the novel coronavirus pandemic in Seoul on May 6, 2020.)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
South Korea finds infection cluster in Seoul after relaxing curbs

South Korea Health

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

olice officers wearing protective mask conduct spot checks on April 21, 2020 in Singapore.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Singapore's coronavirus infections soar 3rd day, cases now top 10,000

Singapore Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

5.jpg
Taiko Pharmaceutical to open Shenzhen unit to respond to growing demand

China Health

3 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
Singapore reports huge jump in infections, COVID-19 cases top 8,000

Singapore Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(A general view of Liberty Square, one of the largest touristic areas in Taipei, amid concerns of the coronavirus pandemic in Taipei, Taiwan on April 06, 2020.)[Anadolu Agency/Getty/Kyodo]
Taiwan sees spike in COVID-19 cases due to navy outbreak

Taiwan Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

KalGen Innolab Clinical Laboratory in Jakarta (Photo courtesy of Kalbe Farma)
Japan-led JV launches free coronavirus testing service in Indonesia

Indonesia Health

3 MONTHS AGO

(Photo taken in the suburbs of Beijing on March 28, 2020, shows Great Wall of China, which has partially reopened to visitors after a two-month closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.)
China logs largest single day infection tally in over 1 month

China Health

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image