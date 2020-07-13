Singapore’s ruling party wins general election with majority

Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won the 2020 General Election on July 10 with a majority, gaining 83 out of 93 seats in the parliament.

13, Jul. 2020

Photo by Arnaud Jaegers on Unsplash
Photo by Arnaud Jaegers on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, VNA - Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won the 2020 General Election on July 10 with a majority, gaining 83 out of 93 seats in the parliament.

The Workers’ Party took the remaining seats and is the sole opposition party to win seats in the parliament.

The PAP's share of the popular vote slid to 61.24 percent, down from nearly 70 percent five years ago.

The newly-established Progress Singapore Party secured 48.3 percent of the vote in West Coast GRC and two seats in parliament as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament, who lost in this year's general election with highest votes.

According to the Elections Department Singapore, the election saw a voter turnout of 95.63 percent, or more than 2.5 million voters. It was higher than the figure of 93.56 percent recorded in 2015. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen of the Democratic Progressive Party in Taipei claims victory in the island's presidential election on Jan. 11, 2020.)
Taiwan's Tsai Ing-wen faces a tough 2nd term

Features Taiwan Election

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen)
Taiwan's pro-Japan young people back President Tsai's re-election

Features Taiwan Election

6 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Democratic Progressive Party’s presidential candidate Tsai Ing-wen (R) chooses vice president candidate William Lai as her running partner (File photo courtesy of CNA).
Competing growth strategies for Taiwan as Tsai leads in election poll

Features Taiwan Election

6 MONTHS AGO

20191125_0002.jpg
Pro-democracy parties win big majority in Hong Kong local elections

Hong Kong Election

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

(A man looks into a polling station as it is set up ahead of the Hong Kong District Council elections on November 23, 2019.)[Getty/Kyodo]
Record turnout in H.K. district elections amid political crisis

Hong Kong Election

8 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Supporters of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi, celebrating Modi’s re-election last week.
ANALYSIS: India PM Modi tasked with reforms and stimulus after landslide election win

Features India Election

30, May. 2019

Supporters of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Thursday, celebrating early results of the general election in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist party secured a landslide victory.
India PM Modi secures another 5-year term with landslide election win

India Election

25, May. 2019

20190523_0003_1.jpg
Hundreds detained, deaths reported amid Indonesia election protests

Indonesia Election

23, May. 2019

Official results: Indonesian President Joko Widodo re-elected with 55.5% vote in April 17 poll

Indonesia Election

JAKARTA, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo, a moderate technocrat, has been re-elected in the A...

21, May. 2019

ANALYSIS: Indonesia election results unlikely to ramp up reforms

Features Indonesia Election

By Max Sato TOKYO, NNA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo is set to score a comfortable win in Wedne...

18, Apr. 2019