Singapore’s ruling party wins general election with majority

Photo by Arnaud Jaegers on Unsplash

SINGAPORE, VNA - Singapore's ruling People's Action Party (PAP) won the 2020 General Election on July 10 with a majority, gaining 83 out of 93 seats in the parliament.

The Workers’ Party took the remaining seats and is the sole opposition party to win seats in the parliament.

The PAP's share of the popular vote slid to 61.24 percent, down from nearly 70 percent five years ago.

The newly-established Progress Singapore Party secured 48.3 percent of the vote in West Coast GRC and two seats in parliament as Non-Constituency Members of Parliament, who lost in this year's general election with highest votes.

According to the Elections Department Singapore, the election saw a voter turnout of 95.63 percent, or more than 2.5 million voters. It was higher than the figure of 93.56 percent recorded in 2015. - VNA