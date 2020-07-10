Tokyo's daily coronavirus cases hit new record of 243

10, Jul. 2020

photo-1549693578-dbdea046dd2f.jpg

TOKYO, Kyodo - The number of daily new coronavirus infections in Tokyo reached a new single-day record of 243 on Friday, Gov. Yuriko Koike said, marking the second consecutive day of over 200 new cases in the capital.

The latest figure tops the single-day record of 224 set the previous day, which was based on around 3,400 tests, according to the metropolitan government.

Tokyo has been striving to stem a rebound in infections since a nationwide state of emergency was completely lifted in late May. The pace of increase in virus infections in Japan had slowed after new cases in the capital peaked at 206 on April 17.

On Wednesday, 75 cases were reported in Tokyo, dropping to double digits for the first time in seven days.

At over 7,000 cases, Tokyo makes up around a third of the total number of confirmed cases in the country. (Kyodo)

