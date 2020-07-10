Kyoto-based cafe %Arabica debuts in Thailand

%Arabica cafe opens at Iconsiam.(Photo courtesy of Asiamix)

BANGKOK, NNA – Asiamix Ltd., the operator of Kyoto-based cafe %Arabica, has opened its first coffee shop in Thailand.

The shop, %Arabica Bangkok Iconsiam, is situated on the ground floor of Iconsiam, a major commercial complex along the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok, according to %Arabica’s official website. The 250-square-meter shop has a capacity of up to 75 people, local business newspaper Manager said.

%Arabica Bangkok Iconsiam had been initially scheduled to open in January, but its opening had been postponed until early June because of the global COVID-19 pandemic. Asiamix reportedly plans to open a second %Arabica shop in Thailand at the end of this year or the beginning of 2021.

Asiamix has its %Arabica flagship shop in Japan’s ancient capital of Kyoto, and is currently operating 60 %Arabica cafes in 14 countries and regions including China, France, Kuwait, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, the Philippines and Britain.

The company is also apparently planning to make forays into such countries as Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and the United States, according to the local paper report.