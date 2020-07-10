Nippon Paint enters personal protective equipment market in India amid COVID-19 pandemic

Nippon Paint (India)'s personal protective equipment (Photo courtesy of Nippon Paint Holdings)

NEW DELHI, NNA – Major Japanese paint maker Nippon Paint Holdings Co. has begun supplying personal protective equipment (PPE) in India amid growing concerns over hygiene and safety in the paint industry as COVID-19 spreads.

Nippon Paint (India) Pvt. Ltd., its local affiliate, has joined forces since last month with local original equipment manufacturing partners to sell hand sanitizers, face masks and gloves under "Medi-Fresh" brand through its 4,000 dealers across the country, a Nippon Paint Holdings spokeswoman told NNA.

The Indian arm expects rising demand for PPE for paint workers, she said.

Partnering with PPE makers authorized by the Indian government, the Indian arm plans to launch a second series of PPE items – aerosol disinfectant sprays, face shields and full-body protective clothing – as early as October.

The Japanese group also has started selling antibacterial paints as it sees a growing awareness of health-conscious products due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in India, according to the spokeswoman.

India is the world’s second-largest paint market, after China, and Nippon Paint ranks fifth in market share in the South Asian country, the company said.

It forecasts the Indian paint market to see a compound average growth rate of 5.5 percent over the next several years.