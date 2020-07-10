Tokyo Century launches fixed-rate, flexible car-leasing service in Thailand

10, Jul. 2020

TC Car Solutions (Thailand)'s employees and fleet of cars (Photo courtesy of TC Car Solutions (Thailand))
TC Car Solutions (Thailand)'s employees and fleet of cars (Photo courtesy of TC Car Solutions (Thailand))

BANGKOK, NNA – Tokyo Century Corp. is offering a fixed-rate car leasing service free of charge that enables changes of models in Thailand in a bid to meet a wide variety of needs from customers.

Clients can select a car from among designated models under its new service launched in mid-June as they may need to change cars for different occasions, Hiroyuki Kaneko, managing director of TC Car Solutions (Thailand) Co., the local unit, said in an interview with NNA on June 25.

Conventional car leasing contracts allow customers to use only a single model over three to five years. Tokyo Century’s Thai arm now offers four types of plan, such as a series of premium cars and a combination of sedans and SUVs with a minimum three-month contract, Kaneko said.

The “Diamond” plan is designed for executive use as it includes Toyota Motor Corp.’s Lexus brand cars as well as Mercedes Benz and BMW models, at 54,800 baht ($1,750) per month, while the “Silver” plan targets officials under managerial level at a monthly fee of 14,800 baht, according to the managing director.

The price settings are about 20 to 30 percent lower than conventional new vehicle leasing services, Kaneko said.

Battered by the global novel coronavirus pandemic and growing uncertainties over the business outlook, clients are also reluctant to make long-term contracts as they hope to avoid fixed expenses, he said.

