Logistics firm Aichi Kaiun sets up Malaysian unit to ship biomass fuels to Japan

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA – Japanese marine transporter Aichi Kaiun Co. has opened a Malaysian unit to ship residual palm tree waste to Japan to meet growing demand for renewable energy sources.

The shipper established wholly owned Aichi Kaiun (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd. in Kuala Lumpur at the end of last month as it has received “a fair amount of transport orders from two Japanese traders,” a spokesman told NNA Monday.

The local arm, which is capitalized at 1 million ringgit ($241,300) after being upgraded from a representative office, aims to capture logistics demand for deoxidized palm kernel shell fuel, or PKS, from biomass energy generators at home.

The Nagoya-based logistics firm plans to source PKS mainly from Malaysia and Indonesia, the world’s two largest palm oil producers, the spokesman said.

Besides PKS, the company also intends to cash in on transport needs for wood pellets from Southeast Asia to Japan, especially from Thailand and Vietnam, major producers of the natural materials, he added.

Japan is stepping up its efforts to shift its energy mix to renewable power, targeting 22-24 percent of its total power generation capacity in fiscal 2030, up from 15 percent in fiscal 2016, according to the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy.