Pulmuone signs deal to commercialize BlueNalu's cell-based seafood in S. Korea

10, Jul. 2020

photo-1483004406427-6acb078d1f2d.jpg

SEOUL, AJU - Through collaboration with BlueNalu, a U.S. cellular aquaculture company, Pulmuone, a food company based in Seoul, jumped into the commercialization of healthy cell-based seafood products without genetic modification and free of environmental contaminants in South Korea where the demand for seafood is high.

Cell-based seafood can combine developments in biomedical engineering with modern aquaculture techniques. Biomedical engineering developments create a basis for the mass production of marine animal cells.

Under a memorandum of understanding signed at BlueNalu's head office in San Diego, the companies will collaborate in areas such as marketing, regulatory, operations and distribution with an aim to bring BlueNalu’s products to markets in South Korea. Pulmuone has already participated in BlueNalu's A round of financing.

"This is an exciting collaboration with BlueNalu that we anticipate will allow us to introduce cell-based seafood products in South Korea that we know our customers will enjoy," Pulmuone chief technology officer Lee Sang-yun said in a statement published on the website of BlueNalu. The company has maintained its reputation as a reliable food company in South Korea.

"While a product launch is still several years away, we recognize that the global seafood supply is compromised, unpredictable and cannot keep up with demand, so our mutual goal is to accelerate BlueNalu's introduction to our customers with a product that meets consumer expectations in terms of taste, texture and nutrition, while also providing benefits for the planet and the well-being of families," Lee said.

As the coronavirus pandemic has brought awareness to the vulnerability of food supply, cell-based seafood is a solution to food security and addresses the important issues of traceability, transparency and safety, according to the statement.

"We plan to launch BlueNalu cell-based seafood products initially in the United States, but we also recognize there is significant and increasing market demand for high-quality seafood in South Korea, while supply becomes increasingly vulnerable and potentially contaminated with microplastics, mercury, and environmental pollutants," said BluNalu CEO Lou Cooperhouse.

