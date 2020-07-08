Air Liquide Far Eastern building more Taiwan plants, riding on semiconductor boom

08, Jul. 2020

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg

TAIPEI, NNA - Continuing with its expansion in Taiwan, Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd. (ALFE) is building two new plants to cater to rising demand for quality gases from the booming semiconductor industry on the island and the Asia-Pacific region.

The company is investing NT$1 billion ($33.6 million) in a plant to be built in Taichung City’s Chungkang Export Processing Zone, according to a press statement by the Ministry of Economic Affairs on Tuesday.

It will embark on another project in southern Kaohsiung City’s Nanzih Export Processing Zone next month, the ministry added.

The Chungkang plant will have facilities to improve product quality and provide on-site service, apart from serving as a warehouse to support the expansion in exports.

ALFE has more than 40 production facilities and service locations throughout the island, including major science parks in Taiwan.

Over the years, it has secured a vital position in Taiwanese gas market and gradually expanded the variety of gas supply and services for the island's thriving electronics industry and many other sectors especially medical.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the Chungkang plant was held on Tuesday with the attendance of Air Liquide Group CEO Olivier Blachier and government officials. The plant will start operating once construction is completed in March 2021.

In April this year, the French Air Liquide group announced that it will invest close to 200 million euros ($225 million) to build plants in Taiwan's Tainan and Hsinchu basins.

Under a long-term commitment with a semiconductor market leader, the plants will allow the group to supply to three high-volume semiconductor fabrication plants under construction in Tainan Science Park, as well as to some of the world’s most advanced R&D fabs for logic IC chips in Hsinchu Science Park.

The group said ALFE will build ultra-high purity hydrogen and oxygen plants in each basin and two large plants in Hsinchu to produce high-purity nitrogen and argon. They will also supply helium to the R&D fabs.

The first plants are expected to start during the second quarter of 2021 to support the multi-billion-dollar wafer fabs expansion, said the group.

It explained that the major investment was largely driven by Air Liquide’s proven record in providing reliable and power-efficient nitrogen and argon production technology and services to its customers, as well as by its capacity to provide low-carbon and high-purity hydrogen and oxygen differentiated solutions.

Hydrogen will be partially produced from renewable energy sources to prevent emission of an estimated 20,000 tons of carbon dioxide each year, said the group.

Air Liquide Far Eastern is a joint venture established in 1987 by the Air Liquide Group and Taiwan Far Eastern Group.

Founded in 1902, the Air Liquide Group is a world leader in industrial and medical gases with businesses in 80 countries and regions. The group logged sales of 5.37 billion euros in the first quarter of 2020, a 1.3 percent decrease from the same period in 2019.

to TOP Page

More from this section

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Air Liquide Far Eastern building more Taiwan plants, riding on semiconductor boom

Taiwan Materials

4 MINUTES AGO

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Osaka Gas entering industrial gas market in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

16 DAYS AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Tosoh forms fuel-efficient tire material JV in S. Korea with Namhae Chemical

South Korea Materials

16 DAYS AGO

Photo by Sidekix Media on Unsplash
Japan’s Yodogawa Steel Works to liquidate Shanghai sales JV on dismal sales

China Materials

20 DAYS AGO

2.jpg
Japan electric cable maker Fujikura to dissolve Malaysian unit in restructuring drive

Malaysia Materials

22 DAYS AGO

daniel-romero-_mnRr8o5jgk-unsplash.jpg
Showa Denko expands output of display, touch panel materials in China

China Materials

22 DAYS AGO

Ibiden’s car exhaust system components (Photo courtesy of Ibiden)
Japan’s Ibiden to open car filter materials plant in China, eyes tighter emissions rules

China Materials

27 DAYS AGO

image-1591856650750.jpg
Thailand’s Indorama enters PET recycling in Brazil via Resinas takeover

Thailand Materials

27 DAYS AGO

6.jpg
Taiwan CPC, Pertamina sign $8.33 bil. petrochem plant agreement

Indonesia Materials

29 DAYS AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Correct: Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

1 MONTH AGO

road-1030888_1280.jpg
Japan’s leading asphalt plant maker Nikko to begin manufacture in Thailand

Thailand Materials

1 MONTH AGO

(Photo Courtesy of Huesker)
Japan civil work material maker Maedakosen allies with Germany’s Huesker for sales in Asia

Singapore Materials

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Hans Reniers on Unsplash
Lotte Chemical buys minority stake in Japanese peer Showa Denko for $132 mil.

South Korea Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

5.jpg
San Miguel fails in takeover bid for cement maker Holcim Philippines

Philippines Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ronise daluz on Unsplash
Singapore biotech firm RWDC raises $133 mil. to boost eco-plastic output in U.S.

United States Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Ant Rozetsky on Unsplash
Nippon Steel’s India JV sees record 7.23 mil. tons of crude steel output in FY2019-20

India Materials

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Toni Cuenca from Pexels
Taiheiyo Cement allies with state-backed peer Semen Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

gray-metal-industrial-machine-at-golden-hour-2253595.jpg
Exxon Mobil embarks on $10 bil. chemical complex project in southern China

China Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Polina Tankilevitch from Pexels
Taiwan’s Far Eastern boosts recycled-PET output to capitalize on boom in eco-products

Taiwan Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Taiwan’s leading industrial paper maker Cheng Loong Corp. plans to invest $1 billion in its Binh Duong plant in southern Vietnam to ramp up production. (Photo courtesy of Cheng Loong)
Taiwan papermaker Cheng Loong investing $1 bil. to expand Vietnam output

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

aluminium-2641142_1280.jpg
Japanese aluminum maker UACJ pulling out of car parts JV in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by chuttersnap on Unsplash
Japanese packing material firm Rengo, Thai partner to take over Vietnamese peer

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

A steel mill of PT Dexin Steel Indonesia in Central Sulawesi Province (Photo courtesy of Hanwa Co.)
Japanese steel trader Hanwa buys 10% stake in Chinese steel venture in Indonesia

Indonesia Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Jennifer Latuperisa-Andres
Japanese interior materials trader Sangetsu opens Vietnam unit to cater to prime properties

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by ludex2014 from Pixabay
Japanese steel maker Yamato Kogyo acquires 49% stake in Posco arm in Vietnam

Vietnam Materials

3 MONTHS AGO

A steel plant of Essar Steel in Hazira in the western state of Gujarat. (Photo courtesy of Nippon Steel)
Nippon Steel, ArcelorMittal eye huge Indian infrastructure projects after Essar takeover

India Materials

4 MONTHS AGO

DSCN6937.JPG
Nippon Steel to liquidate Malaysia subsidiary producing steel plates for electric appliances

Malaysia Materials

4 MONTHS AGO