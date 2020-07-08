LG's service robot makes commercial debut at Seoul hospital

08, Jul. 2020

Photo by Daniel Frank from Pexels
Photo by Daniel Frank from Pexels

SEOUL, AJU - A self-driving service robot developed by LG Electronics made its commercial debut this week at a state-run hospital in Seoul to deliver various items such as blood samples, prescription drugs, diagnostic reagents and consumables. This is the first time that a home-made commercial service robot has been introduced to a hospital.

LG has developed various service robots such as CLOi, an AI-based service robot which provides navigational services and controls connected appliances. LG's foodservice robot has been put into test operation at a restaurant in Seoul. Equipped with self-driving technology, it can bring food to customers and carry empty dishes back to the kitchen.

LG said in a statement that its service robot called "CLOi ServeBot" has two types, including one deployed at Seoul National University Hospital on July 7.

The size of CLOi ServeBot is 50 centimeters wide, 50 centimeters long and 130 centimeters high. Up to 15 kilograms can be loaded into three compartments. Its security system prevents theft or loss during delivery. Managers can remotely monitor the status of the robot and manage the history of use and delivery schedules.

Robots for restaurants can store up to 20 kilograms of food. LG will operate service robots sequentially this month at various stores.

Based on self-driving technology, LG's service robot can set a number of destinations and deliver goods sequentially. It is equipped with a touch display, making it easy to set a destination. The display shows blinking eyes or smiling to express various emotions and intimate feeling.

LG said that service robots would play a bigger role in minimizing human contact when non-face-to-face services are needed due to a new coronavirus pandemic. "We hope that at a time when non-face-to-face services are expanding, LG's CLOi robots will be actively introduced in various places such as hospitals, hotels, restaurants and offices to create new customer values," said LG's robotics business head Roh Jin-seo.

In February, LG forged a strategic partnership with Woowa Brothers, the operator of South Korea's top food delivery service app Baedal Minjok, to develop a total smart solution for delivery and other robots by combining LG's artificial intelligence and indoor self-driving technology with Woowa's know-how in operating service platforms.

​ In June, a consortium of LG and Woowa was selected by the Korea Institute for Robot Industry Advancement (KIRIA) to join a program aimed at revitalizing the domestic service robot market. The two companies would develop a serving robot solution and use it for Woowa's robot rental business.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
Thai firm’s orders for rubber gloves soar on global COVID-19 pandemic

Thailand Manufacturing

YESTERDAY

Photo by Micheile Henderson on Unsplash
Japan apparel maker Stripe International quits China as part of restructuring campaign

China Manufacturing

6 DAYS AGO

Kai Tsumekiri nail clipper (Photo courtesy of Kai Corp.)
Correct: Japanese razor products maker Kai sees surging sales in India amid pandemic

India Manufacturing

16 DAYS AGO

Faucet products of leading Taiwanese faucet maker Globe Union Industrial Corp. (Photo courtesy of Globe Union Industrial)
Taiwan's leading faucet maker Globe Union eyes inroads into SE. Asia with Thai Kin

Thailand Manufacturing

19 DAYS AGO

Kai Tsumekiri nail clipper (Photo courtesy of Kai Corp.)
Japanese razor products maker Kai sees surging sales in India amid pandemic

India Manufacturing

19 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of AME Elite Consortium)
Swiss industrial electronics contractor Enics to open 1st Southeast Asian factory

Malaysia Manufacturing

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by Gustavo Fring from Pexels
World's biggest glove maker Malaysia sees 15% growth in 2020

Features Malaysia Manufacturing

21 DAYS AGO

5.jpg.jpg
Fast-drying face masks to hit Uniqlo shelves in Japan on Fri.

Japan Manufacturing

23 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

1.jpg
Thai lingerie makers boost online presence, produce face masks

Features Thailand Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

(NNA)
Japan Nidec to set up EV traction motor production in Dalian, China to seek growth

China Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg.jpg
Japan’s Nakamoto Packs to make automotive, household materials in Vietnam

Vietnam Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

2.jpg
Norway’s Jotun to supply paint for property projects of Vietnam’s Nam Long Investment

Vietnam Manufacturing

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Ioannis Ritos from Pexels
Japan’s Tokyo Rope MFG. offering voluntary buyout program in China

China Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

1.jpg
S. Korea’s Dongwha invests $160 mil. to build wooden panel factory in northern Vietnam: report

Vietnam Manufacturing

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by congerdesign from Pixabay
Shoemaker Achilles to sell loss-making H.K., China units on rising labor costs

China Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

2.jpg
Japanese sewage products supplier Maezawa Kasei teams up with local partner to enter Indonesian market

Indonesia Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Robert Laursoo on Unsplash
Kenda Rubber invests $40 million to beef up SE. Asian tire production

Vietnam Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

Medical workers escort a suspected coronavirus patient into an ambulance which will take him to a hospital for treatment in the northern Indian city of Ajmer on March 24, 2020. (PTI)
Coronavirus: Automakers team up with producers to rush out critical medical supplies in India

India Manufacturing

3 MONTHS AGO

drill-444492_1280.jpg
Mitsubishi Materials opens metal processing technical lab in India’s Pune

India Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

City streets stand empty in Mumbai on March 22, 2020, during India's nationwide curfew in India to avoid the deadly coronavirus outbreak. (PTI)
Automakers in India temporarily close factories as country battles Covid-19 pandemic

China Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Skitterphoto from Pexels
Indian firms resume China operations amid global pandemic

Features China Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

hector-j-rivas-Nh6NsnqYVsI-unsplash.jpg
Textile maker Tainan Spinning picks Singapore as new hub for growth alliances

Singapore Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Japanese interior materials maker Toli allies with Chinese peer to expand domestic sales, exports

China Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

A showroom of Siam Okamura International Co., Thai arm of Okamura Corp., in Bangkok (Photo courtesy of Okamura)
Japanese office furniture maker Okamura sets up Vietnam subsidiary

Vietnam Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Champion Building Materials)
Taiwan tile maker Champion to expand in China market with $21.6 mil. investment

China Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

stainless-steel-drill-head-48799.jpg
Japan, Taiwan suffer plunge in machine tool demand from China over viral crisis

Japan Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Elijah O'Donnell on Unsplash
Taiwan’s TST Group to expand into apparel sewing in Cambodia amid viral crisis

Cambodia Manufacturing

4 MONTHS AGO