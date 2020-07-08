Aeon Mall to open office-mall complex in Hanoi in late 2022

A complete image of Aeon Mall Hoang Mai (Image courtesy of Aeon Mall)

HANOI, NNA - Major Japanese shopping mall operator Aeon Mall Co. will open its first commercial complex with office spaces overseas in Hanoi, Vietnam in the second half of 2022 as part of its store expansion drive in Asia.

The seventh Aeon Mall in the Southeast Asian country will be located in Hoang Mai district, about 6 kilometers south of the heart of the capital and house Aeon, a general merchandise store, as core tenant alongside about 200 specialty stores, the Japanese retailer said Tuesday.

The 10-story building with one basement floor has a total leasable floor space of some 84,000 square meters including offices. The complex will have parking spaces for around 3,000 cars, it said in a statement.

The planned complex will be the company's third outlet in Hanoi.

The company plans to open its sixth shopping mall complex in Vietnam, Hai Phong Le Chan, in the northern port city of Hai Phong later this year, according to the statement. (NNA/Kyodo)