Gulf Energy invests in Germany's wind farm, eyes expansion

08, Jul. 2020

Image by enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay
Image by enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay

BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand’s major energy producer Gulf Energy Development Public Co. (Gulf) has signed a deal to make its first investment in an offshore wind power plant in Germany.

Gulf International Holding Pte. Ltd. (GIH), the company's subsidiary, is buying a 100 percent stake in Borkum Riffgrund 2 Investor Holding GmbH, Frankfurt am Main, Germany (BKR2 Holding) from an affiliate of Global Infrastructure Partners.

GIH would be paying around 19.21 billion baht to 19.57 billion baht ($614 million to $625 million) to GIP III Lighthouse Luxco S.à.r.l., depending on closing adjustments under the share purchase agreement.

BKR2 Holding currently owns 50 percent of Borkum Riffgrund 2 Offshore Wind Farm GmbH & Co. oHG (BKR2 Project). With an installed capacity of 464,800 kilowatts, the Borkum plant is located in the German North Sea, northwest of the country.

Denmark’s largest energy company Orsted A/S holds the other 50 percent.

The acquisition would enhance Gulf'’s renewable energy businesses as it expands globally with a sharper competitive edge, it said. in a statement.

The wind farm has been operating since April 2019 under power purchase and operation agreements with Orsted for a period of 20 years. This offers Gulf a "long-term revenue stability", the company said in a filing to the Stock Exchange of Thailand on Tuesday.

In addition, Gulf "will be able to immediately recognize revenue and profit, resulting in a significant growth of the company's revenue and profit base."

The plant is expected to generate an annual revenue of 6 billion baht, Gulf told NNA.

The investment would allow Gulf to create a strategic partnership with Orsted to facilitate more collaborations in wind energy. Gulf is already eyeing opportunities in more renewable projects in Europe, it told NNA.

After the full transaction is completed in the second half of the year, Gulf will jointly run the farm with Orsted’s subsidiary, Orsted Windpower A/S.

A global leader in offshore wind power, Orsted manages capacities amounting to 6.8 million kw of offshore wind installed globally with another 3.1 million kw being planned towards 2022 in various countries such as Britain, Germany, Denmark and the United States.

Currently, Gulf operates 28 power projects in Thailand and overseas. More than 20 are gas-fired, while six are solar and one is biomass. Five projects are under development, including one offshore wind project in Vietnam.

Wind projects are on track to contribute 5 percent to Gulf's total revenue by 2021, the company told NNA.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by enriquelopezgarre from Pixabay
Gulf Energy invests in Germany's wind farm, eyes expansion

Thailand Energy

21 MINUTES AGO

flame-871136_1280.jpg
Japanese LPG vender Tokai to buy 45% stake each in 2 arms of Vietnam’s Petro Center

Vietnam Energy

24 HOURS AGO

Photo by Arqm Ahmd on Unsplash
Thailand's Gulf Energy invests $200 mil. in Vietnam wind projects

Vietnam Energy

2 DAYS AGO

coal-fired-power-plant-3767893_1280.jpg
Japan to close aging coal-fired power plants to cut emissions

Japan Energy

5 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Karsten Würth on Unsplash
Thailand's Eastern Power buys 2 Vietnam wind-power projects

Thailand Energy

14 DAYS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tatung Co.)
Taiwan’s Tatung allies with Sojitz, Shikoku Electric in solar power projects

Taiwan Energy

14 DAYS AGO

A mega solar power plant of Adani Green Energy (Photo courtesy of Adani Green Energy)
Adani Green Energy wins world's largest solar contract worth $6 bil.

India Energy

28 DAYS AGO

(Image courtesy of Maruti Suzuki)
India’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki commissions 2nd solar energy plant

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

A view of Starfish Hill Wind Farm in South Australia (Photo by Alex Eckermann on Unsplash)
Philippine conglomerate Ayala bids for $536 mil. takeover of Australian renewable energy firm

Australia Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by American Public Power Association on Unsplash
Japan’s Sinanen to join South Korean 90,000-kw onshore wind power project

South Korea Energy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo_by_Chelsea_on_Unsplash.jpg
NTT-Netmagic's first solar plant to operate as India lockdown eases

India Energy

1 MONTH AGO

1.jpg
Thailand’s Gulf Energy gets first LNG shipper license as private firm

Thailand Energy

1 MONTH AGO

palm-1464654_1280.jpg
Malaysia’s FGV to beef up renewable energy projects as way to recover from COVID-19

Malaysia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash
Indian solar firm wins its largest order ever in Australia, part of international expansion

Australia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

3.jpg.jpg
Japanese-invested Indian firm wins tender to supply renewable energy 24-7

India Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Pexels from Pixabay
Japan’s Renova enters Vietnam wind power market for growth

Vietnam Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

kumamoto-2379030_1280.jpg
Thailand’s SPCG to invest $85 mil. in mega-solar power project in Japan's remote island

Japan Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

FPSO in operation (Photo courtesy of Yinson)
Sumitomo acquires 25% stake in Yinson's $5.4 bil. project in Brazil

Latin America Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

A rice mill of Angkor Kasekam Roongroeung Co. in Kandal Province near Phnom Penh (Photo courtesy of Aura Green Energy)
2 Japan firms to launch biomass, solar hybrid power generation in Cambodia

Cambodia Energy

2 MONTHS AGO

An image of a service operation vessel to be operated by Japanese marine transport service firm Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. with a local partner for Greater Changhua Wind farms off the western coast of Taiwan. Ta San Shang Marine Co., a joint venture between the Japanese firm and Taiwan’s Ta Tong Marine Co., has clinched the $50 million leasing contract with Orsted Taiwan Ltd., 100 percent subsidiary of Denmark’s state-run utility firm Orsted A/S, on April 1, 2020. (Image courtesy of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd.)
Mitsui O.S.K. to run vessel for workers at Taiwan offshore wind farm

Taiwan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

International Green Energy has a yard with a roof, a concrete floor, screening machines and magnetic removers and other devices. (Photo courtesy of Tess Engineering)
Japan's Tess Engineering takes over Indonesian biomass fuel supplier

Indonesia Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Bruno /Germany from Pixabay
India’s Adani Green Energy forming solar power JV with France’s Total

India Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Michael Schwarzenberger from Pixabay
Toshiba wins 20 bil. yen solar power plant order from Thai Solar Energy

Japan Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Raphaël Biscaldi on Unsplash
Mitsubishi, Chiyoda team up with 5 Singapore firms to utilize hydrogen energy

Singapore Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Alexander Droeger from Pixabay
Major Japanese concrete maker Asia Pile to invest in Vietnam’s wind power firm

Vietnam Energy

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pascal Müller on Unsplash
Thai green power producer BCPG to invest 45 bil. baht over 5 years for expansion in Asia

Thailand Energy

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Grant Durr on Unsplash
JOGMEC, Idemitsu sign research contract with PetroVietnam

Vietnam Energy

5 MONTHS AGO