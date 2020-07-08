Indonesia imposes 10-percent VAT on foreign high-tech groups

Indonesia began to impose a 10-percent value-added tax on sales by technology firms including Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and Google on July 7 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the country’s state finances.

08, Jul. 2020

image-1594169627343.jpg

JAKARTA, VNA - Indonesia began to impose a 10-percent value-added tax on sales by technology firms including Amazon, Netflix, Spotify and Google on July 7 in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the country’s state finances.

In a statement, Indonesia’s tax office said it had already assigned tax identification numbers to Amazon Web Services, Netflix, Spotify and Alphabet's Google for its Google Asia Pacific, Google Ireland and Google LLC units.

Under the new rules, non-resident foreign firms that sell digital products and services in Indonesia worth at least 600 million rupiah (41,667 USD) a year or which generate yearly traffic from at least 12,000 users will be required to pay the 10-percent VAT.

The tax office spokesman Hestu Yoga Saksama said that the tax office will continue to communicate with relevant businesses abroad, and that the number of companies assigned to apply VAT for digital products will likely increase.

A Netflix spokesman said the company will comply with the new rule, while Amazon Web Services, Google, and Spotify did not immediately respond to requests for comment, according to foreign media.

Indonesia expects a 13 percent yearly drop in state revenue this year as the pandemic hits business activity. Meanwhile, the nearly 50 billion USD for the COVID-19 fight is forecast to more than triple its 2020 budget deficit.

According to a study by Google, Temasek Holdings and Bain & Company, Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country with a population of nearly 270 million, is experiencing a boom in its digital economy which is expected to reach 130 billion USD by 2025. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Protesters burn Chinese goods during a protest in New Delhi on June 27, 2020. (PTI)
Chinese apps banned, import delays hit Indian industries

India Policy

7 DAYS AGO

Activists of the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) burn Chinese goods in New Delhi during a protest against the killing of 20 Indian soldiers by Chinese troops in Ladakh on June 22, 2020. (PTI)
E-sellers supplying to Indian government must mention product origin amid anti-China fervour

India Policy

14 DAYS AGO

With the months-long lockdown, many Filipinos had turned to media streaming sites like Netflix for past-time. But with the government’s announcement of taxing digital services, some subscribers like Angeline Cuevas worry the plan may only increase subscription fees as shown in a photo taken in Makati city on June 23, 2020 (NNA)
Will Philippine plan to tax digital services rescue or hurt pandemic-savaged economy?

Features Philippines Policy

15 DAYS AGO

A man prays at a beach in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on March 11, 2020, the ninth anniversary of the 2011 earthquake-tsunami disaster in northeastern Japan. (Kyodo)
Japan extends 2011 disaster recovery agency's work by 10 years

Japan Policy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Foreigners with stays until July again given extra 3 months to renew

Japan Policy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by slon_dot_pics from Pexels
Coronavirus to bring worst economic fallout since Great Depression: IMF

Asia Policy

3 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (NNA)
Hong Kong postpones all trade fairs in April to late July

Hong Kong Policy

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Vincent Gerbouin from Pexels
Mitsubishi Shipbuilding to build biggest vessels for Philippine Coast Guard

Philippines Policy

5 MONTHS AGO

(A wristwatch vendor covers her face in Beijing's Silk Market in December 2010.)[Getty/Kyodo]
China's fake goods facing dilemma amid U.S. pressure

China Policy

10 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Indonesian minister confirms location of new capital

Indonesia Policy

HANOI, VNA - Indonesian Minister of Agriculture and Land Planning Sofyan Djalil was cited by local m...

11 MONTHS AGO

Singapore plans to raise retirement age

Singapore Policy

Singapore, VNA - Singapore will gradually raise retirement age by three years to 65, Singaporean Pri...

11 MONTHS AGO

(Rogel Mari Sese)
Philippines passes law creating space agency

Philippines Policy

11 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Australia central bank chief: no rate hike till low inflation returns to 2-3% target mid-point

Australia Policy

SYDNEY, NNA – The Reserve Bank of Australia is unlikely to consider raising interest rates until it ...

12 MONTHS AGO

20190725_0002.png
Japan to conduct tests for caregivers in 4 Asian nations this fall

Asia Policy

12 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Bank Indonesia cuts rates for first time in nearly 2 years, as expected

Indonesia Policy

JAKARTA, NNA - Bank Indonesia on Thursday lowered its key interest rate for the first time since Sep...

12 MONTHS AGO

Bank of Korea surprises markets with first rate cut in 3 years as economy slows

South Korea Policy

SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea unexpectedly cut its policy rate and slashed its economic growth and ...

12 MONTHS AGO

Malaysia central bank keeps policy rate steady as expected after easing in May

Malaysia Policy

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Bank Negara, Malaysia's central bank, on Tuesday maintained its accommodative mo...

12 MONTHS AGO

A man rides an electric scooter in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru on April 24. EV sales in India more than doubled to 130,620 units in fiscal 2019. (Photo: Ather Energy Pvt. Ltd.)
India plans more fiscal incentives to promote electric vehicles

India Policy

12 MONTHS AGO

Bank Indonesia keeps rate but signals easing amid slow global demand

Indonesia Policy

JAKARTA, NNA – Bank Indonesia left its key lending rate unchanged on Thursday but used another polic...

21, Jun. 2019

Philippine central bank holds rate on tame CPI and firm GDP outlook

Philippines Policy

MANILA, NNA – The Philippine central bank left its key interest rate at 4.5 percent on Thursday, sur...

21, Jun. 2019

20190620_0005.jpg
PREVIEW: Thailand central bank seen holding rate this year to keep financial stability

Features Thailand Policy

21, Jun. 2019

PREVIEW: Philippine central bank seen cutting rates further amid easing inflation

Features Philippines Policy

By Darlene Basingan MANILA, NNA – The Philippines’ central bank is likely to cut interest rates for ...

20, Jun. 2019

Chinese Vice Premier Liu calls for liquidity support, says 'external pressure' can help economy: media reports

China Policy

TOKYO, NNA – The Chinese government should support the economy by providing ample cash liquidity, Vi...

14, Jun. 2019

The Reserve Bank of India’s accommodative stance signals its concern about global and domestic growth. (Photo by Press Trust of India)
India’s central bank cuts interest rate for third straight time amid growth worries

India Policy

07, Jun. 2019

Australian central bank cuts key rate to record low amid slower global growth

Australia Policy

SYDNEY, NNA - The Reserve Bank of Australia on Tuesday lowered the official cash rate by 25 basis po...

06, Jun. 2019

South Korea’s central bank stands pat on rate amid global slowdown

South Korea Policy

SEOUL, NNA – South Korea’s central bank on Friday left the key interest rate unchanged for the fourt...

01, Jun. 2019

PREVIEW: South Korea’s central bank seen holding rate cut until later this year

Features South Korea Policy

By Tetsuo Sakabe SEOUL, NNA - The Bank of Korea is expected to lower the key interest rate by the en...

31, May. 2019