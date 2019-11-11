LG Electronics files patent suit against China's TCL in German courts

SEOUL, AJU - LG Electronics has filed a lawsuit against its Chinese rival, TCL, in Germany, claiming some technologies used for TCL's feature and smartphones infringed upon LG's patent related to long-term evolution (LTE), a standard for wireless broadband communication for mobile devices and data terminals.

LG said it has sued TCL in two German courts in Manheim and Dusseldorf for violating three technologies designed to facilitate LTE communication in mobile phones. The South Korean company accused TCL of having ignored repeated requests for negotiations since the first warning came in 2016.

LG has filed a series of lawsuits against foreign companies this year to protect its patent. In September, the company filed a patent suit in Germany against KOC Holding AS, a top industrial conglomerate in Turkey, over the unauthorized use of ice-making technology adopted for two-door refrigerators.

LG said last week that it has filed a patent suit in California against Hisense, a Chinese state-owned enterprise. The lawsuit was related to LG's technologies that implement a convenient TV environment such as user interface (UI) and data transmission speed based on Wi-Fi.