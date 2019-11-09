Electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo to build cabinet plant in Thailand

BANGKOK, NNA – Japanese electric gear maker Nitto Kogyo Corp. will build a cabinet and electronic enclosures plant in Thailand with a local partner, shifting from sales of imported products to further penetrate the regional market.

The major manufacturer of those products in Japan plans to invest some 320 million baht ($10.5 million) in the factory in the central province of Ayutthaya via Nitto Kogyo BM (Thailand) Co., its joint venture with Bangkok Sheet Metal Public Co., an electrical parts maker, Nitto Kogyo said in a statement on Tuesday.

The factory is scheduled to open in November 2020 and will make cabinets, electronic enclosures, and control boxes for use in retail stores, office buildings and commercial complexes among other facilities in Southeast Asia, Tatsunori Kura, head of the administrative department at the firm based in Nagakute, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, told NNA Friday.

He declined to comment on other details of the plant such as production capacity.

The local venture aims to boost its annual sales to 1 billion yen ($9.2 million) from the current several hundred million yen in several years, according to Kura.

The 9,800 square-meter plant will sit on a plot of nearly 20,000 sq meter land, a part of Nitto Kogyo’s wholly-owned subsidiary, Eletto (Thailand) Co., which will specialize in the production of circuit breakers while transferring production lines for other products to the new plant, Kura said.