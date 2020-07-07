Hotel Nikko Hai Phong to open Aug. 1 on Vietnam’s successful anti-virus fight

Hotel Nokko Hai Phong (Image courtesy of Okura Nikko Hotel Manaement)

HANOI, NNA - Japan’s Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., will open the Hotel Nikko Hai Phong in Vietnam on Aug. 1, seeking initially to attract business and domestic travelers.

The opening comes as international flights remain limited and tourism demand continues to be depressed amid the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Vietnam has not seen any new coronavirus cases for more than 80 days.

Domestic flights have resumed operations and the government is pushing for domestic travel to drive recovery in Vietnam’s tourism industry.

Ikuko Arai, a spokeswoman for Okura Nikko Hotel Management, told NNA that the new hotel in Hai Phong will open as previously scheduled. The hotel has started taking reservations from this week.

Located about 100 kilometers east of Hanoi, Hai Phong has developed as a port city where currently about 80 Japanese companies in automobile, electronics parts and distribution service industries have set up business bases. It is also close to some popular tourist destinations including World Natural Heritage site Ha Long Bay, the hotel operator said in a press release.

The hotel, which is part of the Water Front City project developed by major Japanese house builder Daiwa House Industry Co. and general contractor Fujita Corp., has 250 rooms. It is a 21-story building with total floor area of 22,783 square meters.