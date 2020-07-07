Three-fourths of Vietnamese consumers prefer local goods

A recent study by Nielsen showed that up to 76 percent of Vietnamese consumers prefer locally made products.

07, Jul. 2020

Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash)
Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash)

HANOI, VNA - A recent study by Nielsen showed that up to 76 percent of Vietnamese consumers prefer locally made products.

About 17 percent of the respondents said they buy only domestic goods while 59 percent said they consume mostly local products, compared to the respective global averages of 11 percent and 54 percent.

Consumers prioritise Vietnamese goods since product origin is clear and they want to support domestic producers, according to the global measurement firm.

The study also found that health is the top concern of Vietnamese with 69 percent of consumers showing readiness to pay more for high-quality and safe products, much higher than the global average of 49 percent.

Nielsen noted there are three main factors affecting consumers’ post-COVID-19 shopping habits, namely quality and effectiveness, products with local origin, and technology, which promote the development of consumption trends such as the preference for domestic and high-quality goods. - VNA

to TOP Page

More from this section

Shigeru Omi(C), a member of the Japanese government's new anti-coronavirus task force, speaks during its inaugural meeting in Tokyo on July 6, 2020. Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Katsunobu Kato(L) and economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura(R) also attended. (Kyodo)
Japan to further ease virus-triggered rules on big events as planned

Japan Economy

4 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Aaron Sebastian on Unsplash
308 Japanese companies affected by U.S. work visa halt: survey

Japan Economy

23 HOURS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Jaison Lin on Unsplash
Coronavirus pushes Japanese business sentiment to 11-year low

Japan Economy

6 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Anna Auza on Unsplash
Half of telecommuters in Japan work longer than before pandemic

Japan Economy

13 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Guillaume de Germain on Unsplash
Thailand improving incentives to attract investments, boosts agriculture and sustainable businesses

Thailand Economy

18 DAYS AGO

Photo by Ryo Yoshitake on Unsplash
Tokyo lifts all coronavirus restrictions on businesses

Japan Economy

18 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Capturing the human heart. on Un
ADB cuts developing Asia’s growth to 0.1%, lowest rate in six decades

Asia Economy

19 DAYS AGO

triangle-eight-oM-0OQ-g_yo-unsplash.jpg
Investment approvals in Philippine economic zones drop amid COVID-19 pandemic

Philippines Economy

20 DAYS AGO

Photo by Andy Li on Unsplash
Japan's May exports, imports log biggest year-on-year fall in decade

Japan Economy

20 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by Sofia Terzoni from Pixabay
Japan big-company sentiment tumbles to 11-yr low amid pandemic

Japan Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

figures-2473795_1280.jpg
Global economy to shrink 6% in 2020 on coronavirus pandemic: OECD

Asia Economy

26 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

ryoji-iwata-sN3235md5BY-unsplash.jpg
5,000 nonregular workers in Japan laid off due to coronavirus fallout

Japan Economy

27 DAYS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Yanni Panesa on Unsplash
Philippine unemployment rate reaches all-time high in April

Philippines Economy

29 DAYS AGO

currency-3077534_1280.jpg
India eases travel restrictions for foreign businessmen, technicians as it begins phased lockdown exit

India Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash
Correct: Philippine reforms push for corporate tax cut but incentive changes spook foreigners

Features Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Photo by Joakim Honkasalo on Unsplash
Philippine reforms push for corporate tax cut but incentive changes spook foreigners

Features Philippines Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Shibuya, Tokyo (Photo by Linh Nguyen on Unsplash)
Lifting of emergency over coronavirus leaves businesses with mixed feelings

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Image by zauber2011 from Pixabay
Ending coronavirus emergency raises hope, sparks some concern

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by Fabrizio Chiagano on Unsplash
Japan releases phased road map to fully reopen economy by August

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

Shinjuku Station in Tokyo
Abe declares coronavirus emergency over in Japan

Japan Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
China omits 2020 growth target amid "great uncertainty" over pandemic

China Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Logo kyodo image

(Residents wears face masks while riding their bicycles on May 11, 2020 in Wuhan, China.) [Getty/Kyodo]
China may focus more on employment than on growth amid virus pandemic

Features China Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

JR Osaka Station (Photo by Andrew Leu on Unsplash)
Abe lifts coronavirus emergency in Osaka, nearby areas

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Osaka, Japan (Photo by Amy Chandra from Pexels)
Japan mulls ending state of emergency in Osaka, Kyoto, Hyogo prefs.

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

Photo by bantersnaps on Unsplash
Japan's initial goal of V-shaped recovery not on horizon

Features Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

cropped_image_l.jpg
Japan slides into recession as economy shrinks 3.4%

Japan Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Logo kyodo image

On-going infrastructure project under sunset sky in Kuala Lumpur (Photo by Zukiman Mohamad)
Malaysia suffers weakest growth in Q1, expects recovery from second half

Malaysia Economy

2 MONTHS AGO