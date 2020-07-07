Three-fourths of Vietnamese consumers prefer local goods

Hanoi, Vietnam (Photo by Florian Wehde on Unsplash)

HANOI, VNA - A recent study by Nielsen showed that up to 76 percent of Vietnamese consumers prefer locally made products.

About 17 percent of the respondents said they buy only domestic goods while 59 percent said they consume mostly local products, compared to the respective global averages of 11 percent and 54 percent.

Consumers prioritise Vietnamese goods since product origin is clear and they want to support domestic producers, according to the global measurement firm.

The study also found that health is the top concern of Vietnamese with 69 percent of consumers showing readiness to pay more for high-quality and safe products, much higher than the global average of 49 percent.

Nielsen noted there are three main factors affecting consumers’ post-COVID-19 shopping habits, namely quality and effectiveness, products with local origin, and technology, which promote the development of consumption trends such as the preference for domestic and high-quality goods. - VNA